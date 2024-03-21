Watch: Isaiah Thomas' 'slow grind' pays off after seeing NBA minutes following 2-year hiatus

It wasn't much, but Isaiah Thomas will take the two minutes he spent on the hardwood for the Phoenix Suns during their 115-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The game time marked his return to the NBA after a two-year hiatus, and the guard played for a couple of minutes after inking a 10-day deal with the Suns.

It was a heartwarming moment for Thomas, who was greeted with cheers and claps as he took the hardwood wearing a No. 4 jersey. This will be his second stint with the side after he was traded by Phoenix in 2014.

Have a look at the warm welcome for the 35-year-old:

Thomas last suited up in the league during the 2021-22 season. He had joined the Salt Lake City Stars — the G-League affiliate of the Utah Jazz – and played four games with the side before the Suns offered him a contract. The two-time All-Star's promising career was derailed by a labral tear during his time with the Boston Celtics.

In his two minutes, Thomas had one assist, but no points or rebounds. With 13 games left in the season, the veteran will likely see more minutes in the days to come. For now, there is no official word on whether Phoenix will sign him for the rest of the season.

Isaiah Thomas's experience is valuable for Suns

Isaiah Thomas has been a journeyman in the NBA, but what has remained consistent is production. He averages 17.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists over his career. His best times were with the Celtics between 2014-2017, where he propped up 24.7 ppg and played in 25 playoff games with the team.

While the Suns (40-29) have the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in their ranks, an asset in Thomas would certainly help them in the experience department, as they look to avoid the Play-In Tournament. They are currently eighth in the standings.

Over the years, Isaiah Thomas has plied his trade for the Washington Wizards, LA Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets. He is now back with a team he spent one season with, and only time will tell if this will be the start of another good run for the veteran.

Isaiah Thomas and the Suns host the Atlanta Hawks next before embarking on a five-game away trip.