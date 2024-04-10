WATCH: IShowSpeed seated courtside, hilariously sings “You are my Sunshine” to LeBron James after reverse layup vs Warriors

American YouTuber and rapper IShowSpeed was courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for LeBron James and the Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors. Through the course of the game, he took time to pay homage to 'The King' after he made an impressive play in the lane.

The 19-year-old popular game streamer shared on his Instagram story a video of him bursting into singing Christina Perri's "You are my Sunshine," which lately has taken social media by storm.

It started on TikTok but has since been picked up by fans around the league where James plays. It is viewed as both a parody and a tribute to the four-time NBA champion, who is still at the top of his game now in his 21st year in the NBA.

Check out IShowSpeed's Instagram story post below as shared by X user LeBronchitis6 (@LeGonechitis):

Against the Warriors on Tuesday, LeBron James finished with 33 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes of play.

It was, however, not enough to tow his team to the victory as they slumped to the 134-120 defeat.

James returned from a one-game absence because of flu-like symptons. But the Lakers missed the services of All-Star big man Anthony Davis against the Warriors due to headache and nausea from the eye inujry he suffered in their previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron James and Lakers drop second straight game

The 134-120 loss that LeBron James and the LA Lakers absorbed at the hands of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday was their second straight, affecting their push for an outright playoff spot.

The defeat left the purple and gold stuck at ninth place in the playoff race at 45-35, two and a half games behind the New Orleans Pelicans (47-32), who currently holds the sixth and final automatic playoff spot.

LA is still in the play-in picture with two games remaining in its regular season assignments. It is, however, in danger of dropping to the 10th spot as Golden State (44-35), with the win, moved just half a game away from the Lakers.

LeBron James and the Lakers were seemingly making a strong push for a top six finish in the playoff race after going 9-1 in their previous 10 games, until the back-to-back losses they incurred due to health issues, particularly to James and Davis.

The 20-time NBA All-Star spoke about it following their loss to the Warrior, saying, by way of CBS Sports:

"We know we're as good as any team in the league when we're whole -- and when we're not, we're not. It's hard for us to make up, especially having a guy like AD not playing. It's almost pretty much impossible to make up for what he provides for our ball club, both offensively and defensively."

The Lakers play their remaining games on the road. They play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and then the Pelicans on Sunday.