Watch: "It was a hell of a play" - Anthony Davis reacts to his ridiculous dunk from a DeMarcus Cousins lob pass from their time at New Orleans Pelicans

Fans still believe Anthony Davis played his best basketball when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. Although it is debatable, this play in the video clip below shows the level he played at during his time in New Orleans.

Davis was dominant as a power forward and caught the eye of LeBron James and the LA Lakers. Although he did not win a championship with the Pelicans, he was their best shot at winning one.

The offense flowed through The Brow, and his partnership with DeMarcus Cousins flourished as they dominated the paint. Although there were concerns about them clogging the paint, it worked out well for them as they knew how to spread the floor. Boogie shot 35.4% from beyond the arc on 6.1 attempts per game.

In a video released by the NBA via their official Twitter account, Davis was in awe of his 360 alley-oop dunk and attempted to explain how he did.

"It's a lob from DeMarcus in New Orleans. I caught the ball, did a 360 alley-oop. I don't know how I did it. We talked about it for a couple of days after. He said, 'bro how did you do that?' I said, 'I don't know, just instincts, I just caught it. You threw it a little short so I had to get it and turn.' It was a hell of a play."

NBA @NBA



Anthony Davis reacts to his ridiculous circus dunk off the DeMarcus Cousins lob



take on the 76ers tonight at 7:30pm/et on TNT! "I don't know how I did it!"Anthony Davis reacts to his ridiculous circus dunk off the DeMarcus Cousins lob @Lakers take on the 76ers tonight at 7:30pm/et on TNT! "I don't know how I did it!"Anthony Davis reacts to his ridiculous circus dunk off the DeMarcus Cousins lob 😱@Lakers take on the 76ers tonight at 7:30pm/et on TNT! https://t.co/HKJZlE0oiE

All good things come to an end, and that was the case for Cousins and Davis. Cousins left in the 2018 offseason to join the Golden State Warriors. That was the closest he came to winning a championship, but the Warriors fell to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Anthony Davis has been sensational since his return from a knee injury

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers

Fans have complained about Anthony Davis since the start of the season, claiming that he lost his willingness to play since he won his first championship. However, Davis came back looking good. Against the Brooklyn Nets, he had the first points of the game after throwing down an alley-oop pass from LeBron James.

Last night against the Philadelphia 76ers, Davis put on a clinic, registering 31 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks. Although he left the game with a wrist injury, he has clarified that it was nothing serious.

Davis will have to be at his best if the Lakers hope to contend for the 2022 title. Although the Lakers have had a poor start, they have to figure things out as quickly as possible. Although James is still performing wonders this late in his career, he cannot solely carry this team to a championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 29 games, AD has averaged 23.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 blocks. His contributions on both ends of the court are immense for the Lakers and will go a long way in helping them be championship contenders.

Edited by Arnav