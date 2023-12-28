Watch: J.R. Smith and Richard Jefferson laugh at former Cavaliers' jaw-dropping plays with comical commentary

Former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and J.R. Smith shared a light-hearted moment, sharing a few laughs looking at Smith's basketball highlights. More than the dazzling basketball moves the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year performed, Smith chuckled at the commentary of the video.

Jefferson and Smith were teammates with the Cavaliers for two seasons, from 2015 to 2017. With Jefferson now part of the media and content creation, he found time to catch Smith's reaction to a humorous commentary about his best career highlights.

Here's the video of Smith and Jefferson sharing a laugh:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith spent his early days as part of the New Orleans Hornets in 2004; after two seasons, he played for the Denver Nuggets for five years. His best season came in 2012-13 with the New York Knicks, averaging 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

In the 2014-15 season, J.R. Smith came to the Cleveland Cavaliers and helped LeBron James capture the title in their second year together. His second championship came in the 2019-20 season, where he helped James win his only title with the LA Lakers in the Orlando bubble.

J.R. Smith agrees that politics has had a hand in keeping talented players in the NBA

Former NBA player J.R. Smith agreed with a post that said that politics and analytics are keeping players like John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Kemba Walker, and Isaiah Thomas out of the NBA

Despite these players being past their prime, they can still contribute to NBA teams. Smith tweeted his view, believing that these players have something left to offer, even considering their injury histories and declining performances.

Expand Tweet

Despite Smith's optimism, the NBA's trend of prioritizing younger, developing talent makes it tough for veterans to secure spots on teams. Other players mentioned in the post are OJ Mayo, Kendrick Nunn, Will Barton, Dion Waiters and TJ Warren.

Playing for 16 seasons in the league, J.R. Smith averaged 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 977 games for five different NBA teams.