Watch: Ja Morant explodes for one-handed dunk at Barclays Center en route to 36-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets

The Ja Morant recognition tour rolled through Barclays Center against the Brooklyn Nets with another spectacular performance.

Morant punctuated his dominance with a highlight reel dunk that sent the moribund home crowd into a frenzy. The scintillating display and the outrageous dunk will certainly linger in the minds of fans, finally giving the young point guard a much-deserved All-Star appearance.

In the third quarter between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets, Morant received a pass near the Nets’ free-throw line. The 22-year old point guard quickly turned on the jets and outraced Kevin Durant and De’Andre Bembry to the Grizzlies' basket.

The sudden outburst of speed left only James Johnson standing between the rim and the marauding Morant. Johnson barely managed to get out of the way as the Grizzlies star took off about two feet from the free-throw line to soar for a rim-rattling dunk.

The Barclays Center home crowd, who were watching the depleted Grizzlies run rings around the Brooklyn Nets, were shaken out of their stupor. They finally had something to root for as Ja Morant completely lorded over the third quarter.

He had 18 of his game-high 36 points in the said quarter, including the ferocious throwdown.

The 40-point barrage in the third quarter, behind Morant’s electrifying performance, broke the game wide open. Without eight of their regular players in the lineup, Morant showed the entire NBA that the All-Star snub last season was a big mistake. The Grizzlies eventually beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-104.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could shake the Western Conference hierarchy

The Memphis Grizzlies have already beaten the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets on the road this season. [Photo: Sporting News]

At one point, the Memphis Grizzlies’ season was about to spiral out of control. Ja Morant went down with a knee sprain while the Grizzlies could not guard anyone to save their lives. Rising out of such adversity shows the character and resilience of this team.

The Memphis Grizzlies went on a season-defining run with Morant still recovering from his injury. With the development of Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks, the Grizzlies righted the ship at just the right time.

Ja Morant's early-season form is back on full display and is making Memphis a legit playoff team. He is now the first Grizzlies player to score at least 30 points in four consecutive games. They have also transformed their former league-worst defense into the best in the NBA in the last 20 games.

The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week isn’t all highlight reels. He has been clutch when the Grizzlies needed him. Thanks to Ja Morant, Memphis has won on the road against the Golden State Warriors, the Phoenix Suns and now the Brooklyn Nets.

When told he can’t be an All-Star or lead the Memphis Grizzlies to title contention, Ja Morant simply asks: “Says who?”

