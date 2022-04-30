×
Watch: Ja Morant hilariously hits the "Griddy" on the Minnesota Timberwolves on-court logo after closing the playoff series 4-2 for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — Game 6
Godwin Mathew
Godwin Mathew
Modified Apr 30, 2022 09:22 PM IST
Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks celebrated the Memphis Grizzlies' Game 6 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves with the famous 'Griddy' dance.

Both players were jubilant after their emphatic win at the Target Center and pulled off the move on the Wolves' logo. The win ensured the franchise's first playoff series victory since 2015.

Ja hit the Griddy on the T-Wolves logo 👀(via @NBA)https://t.co/1rY48GkRVm

Yet again, Memphis had to make a comeback as the Timberwolves established a solid 10 point lead going into the fourth quarter. However, Ja Morant and company once again stepped up in the clutch to bag a 114-106 win.

Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks led the way with 23 points each. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Ja Morant continued to struggle with his shooting, but he racked up 17 points and 11 assists. The Memphis Grizzlies showed strong character and overcame the deficit.

grizz dub. round 2 on sunday. https://t.co/WSwQQ9awS1

Tyus Jones, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane made some big plays down the stretch, which proved to be instrumental in their comeback. They scored 40 points in the fourth quarter alone.

The Grizzlies do not have much time to celebrate as the Golden State Warriors await them in the second round, which will be another exciting matchup to watch out for.

Can the Memphis Grizzlies get the better of the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals?

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — Game 6

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of this year's pleasant surprises, finishing the regular season with the second-most wins. They squared off against the Timberwolves in the first round and reigned supreme in six games.

However, they are now up against another big challenge in the form of the Golden State Warriors.

BIG TIME STONES @1Tyus https://t.co/0fIJ1gaJYq

The Dubs won their series against the Denver Nuggets 4-1. They finally have all of their key pieces healthy and look to be major contenders.

The Grizzlies and the Warriors matched up four times in the regular-season. The young Grizzlies team showed great spirit and managed to bag three wins, proving their brilliance. However, the playoffs are a different ball game.

If the Memphis Grizzlies want to get the better of the Dubs, they will have to be at their very best throughout the series.

The Warriors have one of the league's strongest lineups with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. It will be interesting to see how they match up against this physical Grizzlies team.

Next stop: Memphis https://t.co/bkN5UVnG9o

Memphis will have to be active on both ends of the floor if they want to compete with the Warriors.

They also cannot let the Warriors take charge of the game like they did against the Timberwolves. The Warriors are more experienced and are capable of running away with the game if given the chance to do so.

The Grizzlies have already put the league on notice and are in it to compete. They have not backed down from any challenge thrown at them and are certainly not going to back down from the Warriors.

Edited by Adam Dickson

