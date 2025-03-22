Watch: Ja Morant’s Japanese teammate sings the “LeBron, LeBron, LeBron James” song

Ja Morant's teammate and Memphis Grizzlies' shortest star, Yuki Kawamura, let out his inner LeBron James fanboy. On Saturday, Bleacher Report's X handle shared a video of the Grizzlies point guard singing the "LeBron James" song with DJ Stewart.

Ad

In the video, Kawamura displays his singing skills as he harmonizes with Stewart to sing the Lakers star's name melodically. Kawamura is the shortest active player in the NBA, standing at 5-foot-8.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After displaying his elite balling skills in Japan and later on, in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Kawamura signed with the Grizzlies in Oct. 2024. The Grizzlies were impressed with the short man's skills and upgraded his training camp deal to a two-way contract.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kawamura cherishes his relationship with Ja Morant and his other teammates. In an interview with CNN's Hanako on Mar. 13, the Grizzlies short star expressed his thoughts on his relationship with Morant.

Ad

"Ja Morant is like my big brother," Kawamura said. "He teaches me basketball skills and English. Well, sometimes he teaches me bad slang."

Ad

The Japanese international also shed light on his playful relationship with Scottie Pippen Jr. He revealed that Pippen Jr, loves Japanese chocolates and often steals team from the Japanese international's locker as their lockers are next to each other.

Ja Morant once openly expressed his dislike for LeBron James' Lakers

While Yuki Kawamura may be a fan of LeBron James, his teammate surely doesn't share the same feelings. Ja Morant once openly expressed his dislike for the Lakers after the Nov. 6, 2024 clash between the Grizzlies and the Purple and Gold which ended in a 131-114 win for the Bears.

Ad

"I don't like them. They knocked me out of the playoffs," Morant said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Grizzlies star went on to explain how the Lakers' victory over his team while he was sidelined got him to dislike the Purple and Gold even more.

In the Nov. 6 game, Bron and Morant got into an indirect exchange where the two stars exchanged the disrespectful "too small" celebration.

Morant had hit a dunk on Gabe Vinent after which he used the "too small" celebration and LeBron James returned the favor after winning against Morant in a mismatch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback