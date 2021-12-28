Watch: Ja Morant shares hug, gives jersey to Chris Paul’s father after game-winner over Phoenix Suns

Ja Morant reminded everyone what kind of a special talent he is Monday night. The third-year point guard shocked the Phoenix Suns with an acrobatic, last-second game-winner for a 114-113 victory. It was the latest heroics from the Memphis Grizzlies’ superstar-in-the-making franchise player.

Following his incredible last-gasp drive, Morant gave his game jersey to none other than the father of Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul. The elder Paul and Morant shared a heartfelt hug after the exchange.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Ja Morant gives his jersey to CP3's Dad after hitting the game-winner vs the Suns! #NBAAIIStar Ja Morant gives his jersey to CP3's Dad after hitting the game-winner vs the Suns! #NBAAIIStar https://t.co/Ois8fbIiB7

The game-winning shot followed a crucial 3-point shot by Devin Booker that gave Phoenix a 113-112 lead. With five seconds left, Morant drove through a phalanx of defenders to bank in the shot. Four players had the chance to stop him but were left shaking their heads.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is known as a staunch supporter and a huge fan of Chris Paul. Honoring "The Point God" by giving his jersey to Paul’s father may be the biggest reason behind the act.

After the Suns swept the Nuggets out of the playoffs, Morant called out the lack of respect for Paul. He felt like fans and pundits were dismissing the NBA veteran’s incredible performance due to the injuries the Nuggets had.

Ja Morant @JaMorant

#PointGod y'all gon give cp3 more RESPECT one day 💯🤝 y'all gon give cp3 more RESPECT one day 💯🤝#PointGod

The Ja Morant recognition tour is at full blast

Morant felt like he was snubbed from the All-Star Game last season. It's one of the biggest reasons he started like a house on fire this season. He capped off his outstanding first five games by outdueling no less than Steph Curry on the Golden State Warriors' home floor. That 104-101 overtime victory Oct. 28 signaled greater things to come for Morant.

A porous defense and a knee injury derailed his season. Morant was fortunate enough the injury was not serious enough to sideline him for more than a few weeks. While he was recovering, the Memphis Grizzlies made one of the most eye-popping runs in the NBA this season.

Memphis went an almost unbelievable 10-2 following Morant’s injury. They lost back-to-back games to the OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors upon his return. The consecutive losses prompted some home fans to call for his benching in the game against the Thunder.

NBA @NBA



Ja Morant: 33 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL

Desmond Bane: 32 PTS (Career High), 6 REB, 6 3PM

Steven Adams: 13 PTS, 16 PTS, 7 AST Ja Morant drops 21 CLUTCH second-half points and a ridiculous game-winner for the @memgrizz Ja Morant: 33 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STLDesmond Bane: 32 PTS (Career High), 6 REB, 6 3PMSteven Adams: 13 PTS, 16 PTS, 7 AST Ja Morant drops 21 CLUTCH second-half points and a ridiculous game-winner for the @memgrizz!Ja Morant: 33 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STLDesmond Bane: 32 PTS (Career High), 6 REB, 6 3PMSteven Adams: 13 PTS, 16 PTS, 7 AST https://t.co/6IeRKNdJ2V

Morant finished with 33 points, four rebounds and four assists, highlighted by one of the most dramatic shots in the NBA this season. He also finished with a team-high plus-15 rating.

