WATCH: Jaden McDaniels tears apart Klay Thompson's jersey in intense brawl midcourt

Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniel engaged in a brutal fight during the Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors game on Tuesday. Thompson boxed out McDaniels on a defensive board, but the two didn't lose contact despite the ball advancing into the Timberwolves' court.

McDaniels held onto Thompson's arm while the latter tried getting a separation. Things escalated after Thompson held onto McDaniels' jersey. The T'Wolves forward did the same.

As their teammates got involved to separate the two, McDaniels tore apart Thompson's jersey. Here's the clip:

It was surprising to see things get heated in the first two minutes of the game, with the teams yet to record a field goal. Both players were ejected. Draymond Green also got involved and put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. He was next to get tossed.

The Timberwolves and Warriors are playing for the second time in two nights. Minnesota won the last game 116-110, handing the Dubs their third consecutive loss.

It's unclear why Klay Thompson would let tempers flare over a box out so early in their other game, but it may have something to do with the Warriors' dismal form.

Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steph Curry are all out vs Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors will likely be staring at their fourth loss in a row. Steph Curry was on the sidelines due to knee soreness. The Warriors will miss their other two stars, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green getting ejected.

The Dubs were reliant on Thompson and Green to hand them a comeback win without Curry. The Warriors are now without their two top scorers of the season. Curry is averaging 30.7 points per game, while Thompson has 16.1 ppg.

Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga will have to shoulder the responsibility for the Warriors against the surging T'Wolves, who are on a six-game winning streak. The Timberwolves have already beaten top favorites like the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, so the Warriors could be there for the taking, considering their dismal current form.

The Warriors could be in deep trouble if Klay Thompson and Draymond Green get extended suspensions for their actions in the game.