Watch: Jalen Brunson's father Rick argues with Cade Cunningham as things get chippy between PGs

The first-round series between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons is highly physical and intense. Cade Cunningham's hard foul prompted a reaction from Jalen Brunson's father, Rick Brunson.

At the 3:53 mark of the second quarter, Cunningham was called for an offensive foul as Brunson hit the deck off a hard screen. In the ensuing possession, Mikal Bridges hit a short jumper to give New York a 50-47 lead, prompting a timeout for Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

As the teams went to their benches, Brunson and Cunningham exchanged words. Rick Brunson was also seen talking to the Pistons star. The clip showing an unhappy elder Brunson was shared on X.

Rick Brunson has served as an assistant to Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau since 2022. He played for nine seasons in the NBA from 1995 until 2006. He was an assistant coach for several teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Bobcats and Minnesota Timberwolves.

A longer version of the exchange was uploaded on YouTube by Chaz NBA, an account that often posts game highlights:

Jalen Brunson, who won the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award on Wednesday, finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and nine assists on 9-for-20 shooting.

Jalen Brunson accidentally pokes Tim Hardaway Jr.'s eye, prompting chants from a raucous crowd

Jalen Brunson was assessed a flagrant-1 foul at 6:20 in the first quarter of the New York Knicks' 118-116 Game 3 win over the Detroit Pistons. Brunson contested a 3-point attempt by Tim Hardaway Jr., hitting the Pistons guard in the face.

Hardaway started the game hot, scoring 12 of his 24 points in the opening quarter. He went 3-for-4 (3-for-3 from downtown).

Pistons fans have been booing Brunson every time he touched the ball early in the game. However, the raucous Little Caesars Arena yelled "F**k you, Brunson" chants as the officials reviewed the play.

The first three games of the best-of-seven series between Detroit and New York turned out to be drama-filled and physical, and Sunday's Game 4 will surely be no different.

