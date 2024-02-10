Watch: Jalen Brunson’s impeccable spoken word reading referencing All-Star nod on The Tonight Show 

Jalen Brunson appeared on Friday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and set the stage on fire with a narration referring to his All-Star selection.

The New York Knicks All-Star point guard sat for an interview with the host Jimmy Fallon and won a loud cheer from the audience. Brunson also did word retention of Smash Mouth's renowned song "All Star."

Before finishing up his appearance on the show, Jalen Brunson took to the center stage and stood before the microphone.

"Hey now, you’re an all-star. Get your game on, go play,” he said in a slow cadence. “Hey now, you’re a rockstar, get the show on, get paid. And all that glitters is gold. Only shootin’ stars break the mold.”

Dressed in an all-black getup, the Knicks star completed his look by pairing a beanie with a patterned jacket. He also received appreciation for his words as red roses were tossed to his feet and he did a quick bow to show mutual respect.

He also made a promise that if the New York Knicks bring home a championship this year, he would bring the Larry O'Brien Trophy to The Tonight Show's studio.

Jalen Brunson revealed his go-to singer for pregame hype

Jalen Brunson, currently playing for the New York Knicks, is experiencing the best season of his career. Brunson recently disclosed that he listens to Justin Bieber before every game, a habit that he adopted during his time at Villanova.

On "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Jalen Brunson shared one of his pregame rituals involving the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist. He credited his sister for introducing him to Bieber's "Purpose" album during his freshman year.

"I listen to Justin Bieber right before I run out," Brunson said. "Every game, I shuffle, I shuffle. It started in college. So I went to Villanova, my sister actually put me on to the 'Purpose' album. It came out in like 2015-ish and so yeah, the album is amazing. I'm not gonna lie, it's amazing."

After Villanova's National Championship win in 2016, Jalen Brunson decided to incorporate Justin Bieber into his pregame routine. This decision proved beneficial, as Villanova secured another national championship two seasons later, and Brunson was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the same year.

Following a four-season stint with theMavericks, Brunson entered free agency last year and subsequently signed with the New York Knicks.

His addition to the team has had a significant impact, propelling the Knicks to the second round of the playoffs last season. The 27-year-old guard has continued to be a driving force for the Knicks in his second year, culminating in his selection to his first All-Star Game.

While he was not voted in as a starter, he earned a spot as a reserve. Some fans even argued that he was more deserving of the starting position than Damian Lillard.

