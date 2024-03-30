WATCH: Jalen Brunson stares down Victor Wembanyama after he throws Knicks star’s 61-point ball

Friday night saw a stellar showdown between Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama in the game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. Both players delivered exceptional performances, with the Texans eventually prevailing 130-126.

Victor Wembanyama's career-high 40 points, coupled with 20 rebounds and seven assists, helped the Spurs overcome Brunson's career-best 61 points to defeat the Knicks in overtime.

After the final buzzer, Wembanyama threw the ball into the stands, and the camera then showed an unhappy Brunson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Brunson's performance fell just short of Carmelo Anthony's franchise record of 62 points set on Jan. 24, 2014. He missed a 3-pointer that could have given the Knicks the lead with 5.4 seconds remaining in overtime.

After the game, Brunson admitted that the loss diminished the significance of his career-high performance.

“It’s great, but it’s washed out with the window with the loss,” Brunson said. “So, it doesn’t really matter.”

Wembanyama's big night propelled the Spurs to a three-game winning streak, their first of the season.

His standout game also earned him a place in NBA history, becoming only the second player to achieve a stat line of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block with four made 3-pointers.

Expand Tweet

The only other player to accomplish the feat is DeMarcus Cousins, who achieved 44 points, 23 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals, one block and five made 3-pointers in January 2018.

Victor Wembanyama talks about his experience so far this NBA season

While Victor Wembanyama's arrival hasn't immediately transformed the Spurs into a playoff contender, his emergence as one of the league's premier players and defenders bodes well for the team's future.

After the game, Wembanyama expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete against the NBA's top talent night in and night out.

“I’ve never seen so much greatness before,” Wembanyama said. “The season has been going on for just some months. I’ve just witnessed so much greatness and I want to be a part of it."

I always wanted to, but more and more seeing that I’m already able to compete with those guys. I’m not near, but I’m on the right path. I know it and I’m going to get there and soon.”

The Spurs are 18-56 this season with eight games left. They need three more wins to surpass the franchise's worst record of 20-62 set in 1997, but six of their last eight games are against playoff-bound opponents.