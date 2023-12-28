WATCH: Jalen Williams comically emulates flopping tech signal after Taj Gibson falls to the floor

Jalen Williams led the OKC Thunder to a thrilling 129-120 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. “J-Dub” scored 17 of his career-high 36 points in the fourth quarter to help Oklahoma hold off New York. Williams was all over the floor with his shooting, energy and hustle.

The fourth quarter started with both teams trading their best shots. With 9:22 left in the game, Chet Holmgren drove into the paint with Knicks veteran big man Taj Gibson standing in his way. When Holmgren forced his way into the basket, Gibson fell on the floor, which prompted the Knicks bench to protest.

The referees did not call an offensive foul on Holmgren as the play went on before New York called a timeout. As the Knicks went to their bench, Jalen Williams did this to the Thunder’s opponents:

Holmgren had so much fun that he had to re-post the hilarious clip of his teammate trolling the Knicks.

“J-Dub” is known for playing with his heart out. A little shot at Gibson and the Knicks is right up his alley. Williams hurt New York not just with his trolling. He punished them with his superb play, particularly in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Williams dropped eight points including two deflating three-pointers after the Knicks cut the lead to 111-106 with 4:37 left. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren also did their damage, which forced New York’s defense into uncompromising situations.

“SGA” repeatedly gutted the defense with his drives before passing to open teammates. Once Williams and his teammates got into a rhythm, they steadily pulled away from the Knicks.

Jalen Williams and OKC Thunder are going to cause problems in the playoffs

Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are perhaps the NBA’s best young trio. “SGA” is in the MVP conversation while Williams could push for an All-Star berth. Holmgren is already one of the NBA’s best rim protectors and could finish the season as the Rookie of the Year.

Wednesday’s win against the Knicks pushed their record to 20-9, which is third in the entire NBA. They sit just two games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-7) for the best win-loss slate in the league. If they stay healthy, they could end up with at least a deep playoff run.

Oklahoma is third in net rating before the win against the New York Knicks. Only the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics are better than them on both ends of the floor. The Thunder have good shooting and have the size and speed to go up against any team. Many have already considered them to be dark horses out of a packed Western Conference.