WATCH: Jamal Murray allegedly makes money sign at refs months after Rudy Gobert's $100,000 penalty

Jamal Murray endured a frustrating night in Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets' conference semis against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Murray missed nine of his first 10 attempts from the field while drawing only two trips to the foul line. The Timberwolves defense clamped him from the get-go, not allowing him to get into a rhythm at any point in the game.

Murray's frustration grew further, leading to a repeated back and forth with the officials over the calls as the Nuggets felt the physicality was not being punished. Murray allegedly threw a money gesture at the refs at the second quarter's start, drawing attention online.

Rudy Gobert was issued a $100,000 fine for the same in March when the Timberwolves lost 113-104 to the Cavaliers. Murray, meanwhile, escaped a potential technical foul.

Before that, he also threw a heating pad on the floor in frustration from the bench, expressing his dissatisfaction with one of the calls.

Kendrick Perkins fears suspension for Jamal Murray after antics to call out refs in Game 2

However, the NBA might take a look at his actions later. A suspension or at least a fine could be issued. Former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins also fears that possibility. Here's what the former Celtics big man said:

"It’s going to be interesting how the Nuggets are going to look in Game 3 without Murray… because he’s most likely getting suspended for throwing that Heat Pack."

The heat pack incident could have injured one of the players on the floor, including someone from the Nuggets, had a player stepped on it. Meanwhile, the money gesture has already seen players get into trouble, most recently Rudy Gobert, who paid a $100,000 fine in March for a similar offense.

It would be a huge blow for the Nuggets as they are headed towards losing homecourt, with the Timberwolves maintaining at least a 20-point lead. Minnesota couldn't ask for a better opportunity to take an unassailable 3-0 lead on their home floor if Jamal Murray faces the risk of suspension.