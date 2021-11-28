Watch: Jamie Foxx shoots buckets with Dallas Mavericks pre-game, jokes, and says, "Get that 10-minute contract, baby!"

The Dallas Mavericks will be facing off against the Washington Wizards tonight. Actor and musician Jamie Foxx joined the Mavericks in pre-game shootarounds. The Mavericks Twitter account posted a video of Foxx draining some shots, shouting for him to get a “10-minute” contact.

Foxx has minimal basketball acting experience. He did play basketball for his high school, Terrell High School in Terrell, Texas. Jamie Foxx has also played in the celebrity 2018 NBA All-Star game that is part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend festivities. He only played for six minutes and scored zero points.

Foxx is one of the Dallas Mavericks' most prominent celebrity fans. Since growing up in Texas and being a Dallas Cowboys fan, it only makes sense that his favorite NBA team would be the Mavericks.

Even though Foxx does have a smooth jump shot in this video, his celebrity All-Star game appearance is not compelling enough to him a “10-minute” contract from the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks season update

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are off to an up-and-down start, going 10-7 through the beginning of the season. This record puts them in fourth place in the Western Conference, right where the Mavericks want to be, despite an up-and-down season.

Mavericks MVP candidate Luka Doncic has only played in 14 games this season and has started slow, shooting 43% from the field and 31% from three. He is still averaging 25 points per game. Mavericks co-star Kristaps Porzingis has been off to a hot start in his first 12 games, averaging 21.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.

The Dallas Mavericks have also found help from their role players in Jalen Brunson, who has put up 15.1 points per game with 5.3 assists while coming off the bench in most of his appearances. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 14.7 points per game but is just shooting 39% from the field.

The Mavericks are looking to get past the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the last two playoffs. The team seems to be built for regular-season success, even without critical players playing to the best of their abilities.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

When the Dallas Mavericks' key players figure out their efficiency, they could end the season-high in the standings and road to a good playoff run.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar