WATCH: Jarred Vanderbilt shoves Spurs' $23,046,751 European forward with brute force amid verbal altercation

Jarred Vanderbilt and Jeremy Sochan scuffled in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game between the LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. Sochan tried to cut the deficit by driving strongly to the lane. Vanderbilt fouled the Spurs forward hard and pushed the Polish national team basketball player.

Sochan, who signed a four-year, $23.05 million contract with the Spurs in 2022, retaliated by throwing the ball at Vanderbilt. The two had a verbal exchange before the Lakers’ defensive ace gave his opponent a more forceful push.

The two wanted to get on with the scuffle, but officials and players kept the situation from escalating. The game stopped for a few minutes as the referees reviewed the play.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Jeremy Sochan received double technical fouls and were ejected from the game following their altercation. Luka Doncic replaced Vanderbilt, while Blake Wesley came in for Sochan. The LA Lakers forward finished the game with two points, one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes. Sochan exited after scattering 15 points, three rebounds and one assist.

LA completed its dominance after the altercation and rolled to a 125-109 win.

Fans react to the scuffle between Jarred Vanderbilt and Jeremy Sochan

The scuffle between Jarred Vanderbilt and Jeremy Sochan promptly went viral. Fans reacted to the altercation that halted the Spurs-Lakers showdown in LA on Monday:

"Lmao vando pushed him his hardest and didn’t move him an inch"

One fan said:

“Vanderbilt don’t do anything besides start fights and foul lmao”

Another fan added:

“Sochan clears that bum”

@_laylan continued:

“That push had so much power in it and didn’t even make Jeremy move back”

@AlbertPullhoesz noticed a trend:

“Nba starving for viewership, like 5 altercations today”

The heated confrontation between Vanderbilt and Sochan briefly interrupted the LA Lakers' march to the finish line. San Antonio played well in the fourth quarter without Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox but could not pull off a come-from-behind win. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves continued to carry the home team down the stretch.

Although unwarranted, the Vanderbilt-Sochan scuffle enlivened the fans and added spice to the game.

