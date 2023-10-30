Watch: JaVale McGee blows by Jaxson Hayes and throws down a monster dunk on LeBron James

Sacramento Kings veteran center JaVale McGee threw down a monster dunk on his former LA Lakers teammate, LeBron James, on Sunday.

Late in the first quarter of the Kings’ matchup against the Lakers, McGee caught the ball off an inbounds pass from teammate De’Aaron Fox. McGee first faked a handoff at the top of the arc. He then blew by Lakers reserve big man Jaxson Hayes for a straight-line drive to the basket.

James came over to help contest McGee’s dunk, however, it was too little too late. McGee evaded the Lakers superstar forward mid-air and proceeded to finish the one-handed jam to put the Kings up 13.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out McGee’s highlight dunk below:

Expand Tweet

JaVale McGee says the Sacramento Kings were the best fit for him in free agency

Sacramento Kings veteran center JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee is playing in his 16th season with his ninth different franchise after signing with Sacramento in the offseason. McGee signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract to join the Kings in a backup center role.

According to the veteran big man, Sacramento marked the best fit available for him:

“Whenever I'm a free agent, I usually look around and see what is the best fit for me. Out of all the teams and the role Mike (Brown) wanted me to play coming off the bench, it was the best fit for me and what I think I can be successful at,” McGee told NBC Sports California's Kyle Draper.

McGee highlighted the Kings' fast-paced playstyle and how they utilize their centers as his primary reasons for joining the team:

“Their speed is amazing, the pace that they play,” McGee said.

“On a selfish level, they play through the big a lot. They play through the center position a lot. All the teams that I've been on where I got the opportunity to have the ball in my hand, and not just on a scoring aspect, on a playmaking aspect also, I was successful.

“So, when the opportunity came to come here, that was one of the main things, I was like, ‘Okay, with their system, I can definitely thrive and be successful.’”

Sacramento finished with the No. 1 offensive rating in the league last season (118.6). However, the team lacked defense, including rim protection, all year. This includes the 2023 playoffs, where the Kings were upset by the Golden State Warriors 4-3 in the first round.

So, McGee should have a chance to offer the Kings value as a rim protector, as well as a lob threat this season. Likewise, the three-time champion should bring Sacramento some much-needed title experience.

Through his first two games with Sacramento, JaVale McGee is averaging 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks per game on 70.0% shooting.