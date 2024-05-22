Watch: Jayson Tatum catches up with Drake Maye behind the stage ahead of Celtics vs Pacers Game 1

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics were ready to host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston, which hasn’t played in a week, is chomping at the bit to start the series after the Pacers-Knicks duel was stretched to seven games. Tatum and Co. were hyped up to get things started after losing on the same stage last season to the Miami Heat.

One of those who came to support the Cs was a face New England fans are likely very familiar with right now. Former UNC quarterback Drake Maye was at TD Garden to root for the home team. Tatum is from Duke, a traditional Tar Heels rival, but all of that was swept under the rug before the Game 1 tip-off.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The meeting didn’t show two athletes who were eagerly excited to see each other. Jayson Tatum had shown more emotion when facing opponents on the court. That might likely change if the Patriots have a good season with Maye in the middle of what might be a bounce-back campaign after last year’s disaster.

Celtic Nation will be hoping the brief get-together will lead to a big night from the Celtics’ franchise cornerstone.

Jayson Tatum and Drake Maye were both drafted No. 3

In 2017, the Boston Celtics had the No. 1 pick but boldly traded down with the Philadelphia 76ers who had the third pick. Then Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge proved to be the shrewdest among the executives that year. Philadelphia grabbed Markelle Fultz while Lonzo Ball went to the LA Lakers. Boston called Jayson Tatum’s name when it was their turn to draft.

Fultz didn’t last long in Philadelphia while Ball was also eventually shipped to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade. Meanwhile, Tatum is in his sixth conference finals, including the last three, in seven years with the Celtics.

Expand Tweet

The New England Patriots made Drake Maye the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to start the franchise’s post-Bill Belichick era. They fired the legendary coach following another disappointing season and traded former lottery pick Mac Jones. The Patriots hired Mayo and then drafted Maye to fully embrace the rebuild.

Expand Tweet

Maye is looking like the backup QB to veteran Jacoby Brissett with the way the OTAs have been going. But the Patriots are unquestionably leaning on him to usher in their future, which could start this season. New England will be thrilled if Maye becomes the success story that Jayson Tatum has been for the Boston Celtics.