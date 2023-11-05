Watch: Jayson Tatum celebrates big milestone with 'favorite lady' watching courtside 

Brandy Cole has always been there for her son, Jayson Tatum, in his NBA superstar journey, so it’s only natural that she should be in attendance to witness his career milestone.

The 25-year-old Tatum notched his 10,000th career point on Saturday night when the Boston Celtics visited the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in New York City.

After the Celtics beat the Nets 124-114, Tatum hugged Cole, and both of them went to the Celtics' locker room together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tatum shared the special moment along with a carousel of photos on Instagram, in which he wrote:

"10,000 points with my favorite lady."

Jayson Tatum sets Boston Celtics record in road win

Jayson Tatum did not just set a career milestone in Brooklyn but also reset a Boston Celtics record as well.

After completing a 3-point play with 5:05 left in the second quarter against the Nets, Tatum became the youngest Celtic to reach the 10,000-point mark.

The previous record holder, Antoine Walker, was 26 when he scored his 10,000th career point.

Although he did so with the Miami Heat, Antoine Walker went on to capture an NBA title, and with how he has been steering the Boston Celtics so far, it might not take long before Jayson Tatum gets his first championship, and probably as a Celtic at that.

It could even be this season that Tatum finally wins it all with how his team is faring.

With the victory in Brooklyn, Boston is 5-0 to open the new NBA year, the team's best season start since they went 6-0 to begin 2009-2010.

Jayson Tatum, who finished with 32 points on top of 11 rebounds, said after the victory:

“We have depth, and we're extremely talented from top-to-bottom. What's special about this group is we've got some really good guys, and we got some guys (who) really just compete. (The) guys want to win.”

However, Kristaps Porzingis said that the Boston Celtics somehow still got lucky with how the Brooklyn Nets rallied in the second half, adding that winning games like this should be imperative as the season progresses.

“We (have) to win these games," Porzingis said. "We were not having our best nights and we did that."

Brooklyn outscored Boston 30-21 in the third quarter to cut what was once a 12-point halftime lead down to three, at 91-88.

The Nets even drew to within one, at 96-95, with 7:47 left in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics pulled away with a 14-4 run midway through the period with Tatum scoring nine of those 14 points.