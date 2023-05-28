Watch: Jayson Tatum hilariously describes his high school in old video featuring NHL superstar Matthew Tkachuk

NHL star Matthew Tkachuk recently appeared in NBA on TNT for an interview about Jayson Tatum.

The Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat on their home court for Game 6. Ernie Johnson and the rest of the TNT crew were curious to know how Tkachuk felt about Tatum representing Chaminade College Preparatory School.

Apparently, both Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk went to Chaminade College Preparatory School in high school. According to Tkachuk, he and the Celtics star were in the same gym class together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA on TNT showed Matthew an old clip of him and Jayson talking about sports and basketball. Tkachuk is delighted knowing that they're both able to represent their school as professional athletes today.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Matthew Tkachuk and Jayson Tatum really had gym class together in high school Matthew Tkachuk and Jayson Tatum really had gym class together in high school 😮 https://t.co/HwOreGtAmK

Looking back at Jayson Tatum's high school career

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Jayson Tatum is one of the brightest stars in the NBA today. He is currently the Boston Celtics' top star and he could probably be the one to lead the franchise to another championship as long as he's still playing for the team.

But before all the fame and glory he's enjoying today, one might wonder what Tatum's basketball career was like during his younger years.

Back in high school, Tatum played for Chaminade College Preparatory School. During his freshman year, he maintained an average of 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, an accomplishment that earned him the title of the 2013 Metro Catholic Conference Co-Player of the Year.

Additionally, he played a pivotal role in leading the Red Devils to victory in both the MCC and Missouri District 2 championships.

Demonstrating exceptional growth, in his sophomore year in 2014, he further elevated his performance, achieving an impressive average of 26.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Continuing his upward trajectory, as a junior, Tatum showcased his immense talent as he averaged 25.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. His exceptional performance earned him the distinction of being recognized as a Second-team Naismith Trophy All-American.

Unrelenting in his pursuit of excellence, during his senior year in 2015-2016, Tatum continued to dominate the court, averaging an astounding 29.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Notably, he recorded an impressive six 40-point games throughout the season, leading Chaminade to its second Missouri Class 5A state championship.

Looking at his figures alone, it was clear that Jayson Tatum was already destined for greatness in basketball.

Poll : 0 votes