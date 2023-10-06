WATCH: Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid & bunch of NBA superstars hype fans on NBA tip-off promo 'Everyone's Game'

Within the first six seasons in the league, Jayson Tatum has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA. From his perimeter shooting to his elite defensive ability, Tatum is also regarded as a two-way player who can go toe-to-toe with the best. Besides Tatum, another player who has stamped himself an elite big man is Joel Embiid.

Last season, Tatum averaged 30.1 points per game (46.6% shooting, including 35.0% from 3-point range), 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. It was a career year for the Celtics forward, who consistently improves upon his game.

Similarly, last season saw Joel Embiid finally capture his first MVP award. He finished the campaign averaging 33.1 ppg (54.8% shooting, including 33.0% from 3-point range), 10.2 rpg, and 4.2 apg.

Recently, the NBA uploaded their "Everyone's Game" campaign ahead of the 2023-24 season. In the video, Jayson Tatum opens up the clip with Joel Embiid following soon and comes in with several fans following next to him.

Following big seasons from Tatum and Embiid, it makes sense why the NBA is marketing them as two of the many faces of the league. With a new season starting in a few days, both players are primed for another tremendous season following their previous impressive showing.

Jayson Tatum on the goal of winning a championship

Being part of a historic franchise like the Boston Celtics comes with the pressure of meeting expectations and bringing home championships. This is what four-time all-star Jayson Tatum consistently faced ever since the keys to the franchise were given to him.

Winning an NBA championship is no easy task to accomplish as it involves a lot of things to go a team's way. Tatum talked about this during media day, as per The Associated Press' Kyle Hightower.

"People expect us to get to the championship and win," Tatum said. "And if we don't, we didn't necessarily meet expectations. Is it pressure? Yeah. There's a handful of teams each year that realistically can probably win the championship. And we're in that mix. That's what we're aiming for. And that's where we should be heading."

"Whatever we've done has been great," Tatum said. "But it hasn't been enough. So, from myself going down the line, everybody's got to sacrifice or be willing to do more ... because we haven't accomplished what we're trying to do."

With a different look to the Celtics roster following the acquisitions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. The goal is to win a championship at the end of the long road of an 82-game season, plus the postseason run that comes after it.

Jayson Tatum has the necessary pieces alongside him to accomplish this task, including Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who is coming off his first year at the position.