Watch: Jayson Tatum & other NBA stars hooping at St. Louis displays vast difference in campers and professionals

When Jayson Tatum was just a sophomore in high school, the budding young star attended a camp run by none other than NBA star Kevin Durant. Now, as a seasoned NBA vet and a four-time All-Star, Tatum is in a position to be hosting a camp.

This year is the first time Tatum has hosted his Jayson Tatum Elite Camp, however top young prospects from around the nation have gathered together to participate. In addition, Tatum has gathered some of the NBA's best talent, who ran scrimmages at the camp.

Footage surfaced this weekend of Tatum, Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, and Paolo Banchero all putting in work at the camp, which is being held in St. Louis. As many fans and amateur hoopers have testified to in the past, the skill gap between NBA hopefuls, and NBA stars is incredibly notable.

Check out the footage above, where Tatum, Paul, Beal, and Banchero all cook the young campers.

Kevin Durant's camp helped Jayson Tatum prepare for the NBA and Tatum can pass it on

Long before Jayson Tatum had the chance to compete in the NBA, the young standout had the chance to compete with Durant at KD's camp. At the time, the OKC Thunder star was someone that Tatum looked up to as he eyed a future in the NBA.

After being drafted in 2017, Tatum and the Celtics went on to compete against Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs. At the time, he couldn't help but reflect on how things had come full circle, as well as how Kevin Durant's camp helped him prepare for the big stage of the NBA.

During a scrum with the media back in 2021, Jayson Tatum spoke about the situation, saying:

“I think it’s pretty cool. I always envisioned when I took pictures with those guys that one day I would be in their shoes. It’s cool.

"Obviously I knew him pretty well, and getting a chance to compete against him, knowing that he was a guy I really looked up to when I was in middle school, high school, it’s cool to see those things kind of come around full circle.”

Now with a camp of his own, the Jayson Tatum Elite Camp, with the help of other stars like Paul, Banchero, and Beal, is helping the next generation of talent. With the camp consisting of numerous high schoolers, it won't be long before we see rookies discussing how Tatum's camp helped them prepare for the NBA.

