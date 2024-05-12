WATCH: Jayson Tatum recreates Kobe Bryant's iconic fade away in thrilling clutch Game 3 win

Jayson Tatum tried his best to mimic his idol Kobe Bryant's signature tough fadeaway jumper in the Boston Celtics' Game 3 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tatum led the Celtics to a 106-93 victory to regain homecourt advantage and take a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

With the Celtics up by 13 points, Tatum iced the game with a near-impossible fadeaway jump shot over the outstretched arms of Max Strus. It gave Boston the cushion it needed to know that have the wrapped.

The possession was initiated by Derrick White, who received a quick screen from Jayson Tatum. They didn't get the mismatch of putting Darius Garland on Tatum, so they had to go for a different play. Jrue Holiday gave the ball to Tatum on the left shoulder.

The Celtics superstar drove to the basket and tried to lose Max Strus, who did his best to stay in front. Tatum faked twice, but Strus held his ground to force a tough fadeaway jump that was nothing but net to give Boston a 104-89 lead. They held on to get the important win after a disappointing loss in Game 2.

Jayson Tatum finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, proving his doubters wrong. Tatum struggled with his shot but made some timely shots when the Boston Celtics needed it the most.

Jaylen Brown had a great game with 28 points on 13-for-17 shots, while Jrue Holiday added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The two Celtics stars did everything they could to carry the team and they're one win away from controlling the series.

Jayson Tatum considered Kobe Bryant his idol and hero

Jayson Tatum wanted to be like Kobe Bryant when he was growing up playing basketball in St. Louis, Missouri. Tatum had a dream to play in the NBA and it worked perfectly, even though he got drafted by the Boston Celtics.

Tatum had the privilege to get to know Bryant before his unfortunate death last Jan. 26, 2020. He was able to pick Bryant's mind and work with him in a couple of summers to improve his game.

This is what Tatum said after Bryant passed away:

"Everybody knows how much he meant to me. From somebody I really looked up to, he really was my hero. The reason I started playing basketball to becoming a friend and a mentor, somebody that I could talk to and help me out with a bunch of things on and off the court," Tatum said. [H/T Boston.com]

Tatum continues to make Bryant proud as he remains one of the best players in the world today. He's still short of what he's trying to accomplish like winning an NBA championship, but he's doing everything he can to do it with the Boston Celtics.