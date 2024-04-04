WATCH: Jayson Tatum's son Deuce adorably snatches Celtics star towel, refuses to hand it back

Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce shared a wholesome moment when the latter playfully refused to return the forward's towel when the Boston Celtics played the OKC Thunder at the TD Garden on Wednesday. The C's won the matchup 135-100 and the blowout win saw the hosts play some good basketball as they fine-tuned their game ahead of the postseason.

As for Deuce, he had quite a bit of fun on the sidelines, and one of them involved not giving his father back the towel and the latter playfully acknowledging it.

Deuce was seen taking Tatum's towel and wrapping it around his neck. When the superstar wanted to take it back, the six-year-old refused.

On the game front, Tatum propped up 24 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Jaylen Brown had 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Center Kristaps Porzingis had a game-high 27 points along with 12 rebounds and 4 assists. The Thunder's offense sans Shai Gilgeous-Alexander couldn't match up to the Celtics firepower.

Jayson Tatum explains why he writes Deuce's name on all his game sneakers

One of the common things to notice about Jayson Tatum is that he has his son's name written on all his sneakers. Speaking to Bleacher Report, he revealed the rationale behind the move.

"You know, Deuce is the real superstar in Boston. And it's crazy to see the reception and the attention that he gets," Tatum said. "When I found out I was having a child in my rookie year, never in my wildest dreams did I think that he would be as big as he is. Just his personality and I think that people recognize the relationship that we have."

Deuce was born the year Tatum was drafted. The Celtics star was the NBA's third draft pick in June and, six months later, he became a father. He welcomed his son with ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell in 2017. Since then, Deuce has become the unofficial mascot of the side and is a regular feature during his dad's games.

A few days ago, Tatum took to Instagram to post a picture of his son imitating the iconic Kobe Bryant pose with the trophy. Deuce pulled off a perfect Black Mamba expression as he posed with a smaller trophy wearing a SLAM hoodie. This saw quite the reaction from fans.

On the season front, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will be hoping to get their hands on the championship after falling short in the playoffs in their last two seasons.