Watch: Jayson Tatum's son Deuce Tatum gets mercilessly swatted by Sam Cassell pregame ahead of Celtics vs Hawks

Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce, was at the TD Garden as usual on Wednesday during pregame warm-ups before the Boston Celtics took on the Atlanta Hawks. He got some shots up with Boston. While it's heartwarming to see Tatum's son taking a liking to basketball at a young age, Celtics assistant coach and NBA legend Sam Cassell had other ideas for introducing the sport to him.

Cassell held nothing back and straight up just swatted Deuce's shot. In the world of basketball, it's a way of making the young ones realize early on that opponents won't always let them shoot the ball. Despite getting his shot sent away, Tatum's son looked unfazed and continued to shoot around.

Deuce and Jayson Tatum: Looking at the special bond between father and son

Jayson Tatum takes great pride in being a father to his son, Jayson "Deuce" Christopher Tatum Jr., born on Dec. 6, 2017, coinciding with his rookie season. Deuce has garnered adoration from Celtics fans and has been embraced as a cherished member of his father's team.

Deuce's presence has not gone unnoticed by NBA fans and the Celtics organization alike. He has been featured on the team's social media platforms, participating in activities such as supporting coach Ime Udoka in a pregame chant in May 2022 and joining in the celebration as his father received an All-Star ring.

Deuce has also formed close bonds with Tatum's teammates, engaging in playful interactions like tapping former Celtics star Marcus Smart's backside during a game in March 2022.

Attending numerous games to cheer on his father, Deuce has become a familiar face courtside. In May, he even participated in a kids' dunk contest and had the chance to meet the halftime entertainment dog. Often joining his father in postgame interviews, Deuce adds charm by sitting in his father's lap.

Jayson Tatum incorporates his son's presence into his game-day routine, as evidenced by the marking of Deuce's nickname on his sneakers. Tatum said that he inscribes his son's name on all his game-day kicks in a touching tribute.

In December 2021, Tatum sported a pair of Air Jordans inspired by Deuce's favorite book, "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" Additionally, during the preceding year's NBA bubble, Tatum made sure to bring children's books for bedtime reading with Deuce over FaceTime, including the book that inspired his sneaker design.

Deuce has undeniably become an integral part of the Boston Celtics family. His enthusiastic support for the team, evident in his pregame hype sessions and postgame celebrations, reflects the positive influence and role modeling provided by Jayson Tatum as a father.

