Watch: Jayson Tatum shows no mercy and knocks son Deuce's shot out of orbit

Jayson Tatum and his son, Deuce, have a heartwarming relationship that sees the pair together quite frequently throughout the NBA season. While many players prefer to focus on the game without any distractions prior to home games, Deuce is frequently seen with Jayson in the locker room.

Several years back, Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce, was getting some shots up at the gym during camp, with his father blocking the shots into orbit. The hilarious clip has been recycled this offseason as fans anxiously await the upcoming NBA season.

Now, Deuce Tatum is five years old, and has built up relationships with many of the Boston Celtics players who have known him throughout his whole life. While he no longer has to worry about snubbing Grant Williams from high-fives, fans can expect to see him running the Celtics locker room.

As fans realized last season, Deuce actually has his own locker next to Jayson Tatum's.

Jayson Tatum's relationship with his son Deuce

Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce have a very close relationship. When Jordan brand was getting ready to release the 'Tatum 1' shoes back in February, the Celtics star had his son help him unveil the new sneakers.

In an Instagram post, the duo can be seen side by side, posing with the highly-anticipated shoes.

Last season, Tatum also explained in an interview with the Boston Globe that his son doesn't like when fans approach him in public. As a result, Tatum simply doesn't interact with fans while out and about with his son, showing that Deuce is without question the most important person in his life.

2022 NBA Finals - Media Day

"He knows Dad plays basketball and that everybody knows who his dad is," said Tatum. "He doesn't necessarily like when people ask me for pictures when we're out. He gets, like, overprotective because he feels like people are taking the time away from him."

Tatum added:

"So I don't really take pictures and stuff when I'm with him, because I know he doesn't really like that. When we're together, he wants the attention."

With the NBA season set to tip off in October, it's clear that Deuce seems poised to steal the spotlight away from his superstar father yet again. Between his locker room presence and his love for crashing his dad's press conferences, it's clear that Deuce will continue to be a staple of the NBA going forward.

