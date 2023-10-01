Watch: Jayson Tatum spotted with Ella Mai, Jack Harlow & other celebrities at Jay Z's blackjack party

Jayson Tatum was spotted at Jay-Z's blackjack party at Atlantic City's Ocean Casino Resort. The star-studded event was organised to raise money for the Reform Alliance Board, an organization seeking to transform probation and parole laws. Tatum was in the company of of celebrities Jack Harlow, Quavo and Ella Mai among others.

The Celtics star was one of the people invited to the exclusive event. According to earlier reports, attendants were to pay a $100,000 buy-in fee to participate in the blackjack tournament, while non-players shelled out $50,000. The intimate all-star blackjack game had a $1 million pot donated by Ocean Casino Resort.

Later on, Meek Mill, Travis Scott and other rappers performed on a marble bar at the fundraising event. The crowd also included Kim Kardashian, Jack Harlow, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Brady and more. However, Jay-Z did not perform.

The Reform Alliance board was founded by rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z as a criminal justice reform initiative to lobby for change in probation and parole laws. Other founders include Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai, Robert Smith, Michael Novogratz and Laura Arnold.

In addition to the blackjack tournament, the event also featured a dinner and an auction. The 007-themed event raised over $24 million for the Reform Alliance charity.

Jayson Tatum's philanthropy work

Tatum has been extensively involved in charity work through the Jayson Tatum Foundation. According to the foundation, its mission is to "positively impact and inspire children, teens and their families through education, athletics and other individual and family building initiatives, and to encourage them to strive to fulfil their dreams and aspirations."

Some of the work the foundation has done include Hurricane Relief Effort in 2017, the “New Backpack & School Supplies Collections” in 2018 and 2022, and the “Daddy & Deuce Toy & Coat Drives” in 2018-2022. These projects were concentrated in St. Louis, Tatum's hometown, and Boston.

During the 2020 pandemic, Jayson Tatum partnered with his friend and fellow NBA star Bradley Beal and with a slew of corporations to donate up to $250,000 to provide food to the St. Louis Food Bank and the Greater Boston Food Bank.

Jayson Tatum will be representing a new-look Celtics team in the 78th NBA regular season, which tips off on Oct. 24.