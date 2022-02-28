Watch: Jeanie Buss storms off in frustration during 3rd quarter of Pelicans-Lakers game

The LA Lakers’ humiliating performance against the New Orleans Pelicans not only earned the ire of fans but also likely the frustration of owner Jeanie Buss.

With 5:27 left in the third quarter and the Pelicans up 78-53, the Lakers’ president probably had enough as she quickly left Crypto.com Arena. The daughter of the late Dr. Jerry Buss practically bolted for the tunnel without waving or saying anything to anyone.

Jeanie Buss’ team looked lethargic for much of the first half before it turned into a complete disaster by the midway point of the third quarter.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were two of the biggest culprits of the Lakers’ horror show. The home team players' body language was so disappointing that their team owner must have found the whole spectacle not worth her time anymore.

With not much to cheer about and hearing her team getting booed and whistled at by the home crowd, the entire evening probably grated her nerves. If Jeanie Buss had been hoping for a better display after another horrific loss to the LA Clippers, she was definitely out of words with what she saw.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Lakers fans booing LeBron after this turnover Lakers fans booing LeBron after this turnover 😯 https://t.co/KfcYGso6UE

Curiously enough, Buss left Crypto.com Arena a few plays after LeBron James committed another careless turnover which prompted another round of boos. The score was 72-53 when the four-time MVP’s crosscourt pass intended for Talen Horton-Tucker sailed out of bounds.

That turnover wasn’t the last for the 18X All-Star, but seemingly deflated the team’s withering hopes of a comeback.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers look like their usual self

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were unimaginably careless with the ball in the LA Lakers' humiliating loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. [Photo: Sporting News]

Careless miscues and horrible third quarters have been constant issues this season that the LA Lakers have vowed to fix but have not consistently improved on. Turnovers killed whatever momentum and hope they had throughout the whole game against the Pels. There were hardly any stretches where their strong play was shut down by another head-shaking error.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had seven turnovers each. They accounted for 14 of the LA Lakers' total of 23 errors. Even more horrifying was the fact that several of the numbers were unforced.

For much of the season, miscues have been killers and that was highlighted once again by tonight’s ghastly error-prone performance.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Lakers down 30 after 3 quarters at The Crypt. LeBron and Westbrick: 7 turnovers EACH. Somebody will have to pay for this. Somebody will have to go. You know and I know it will be Vogel. Lakers down 30 after 3 quarters at The Crypt. LeBron and Westbrick: 7 turnovers EACH. Somebody will have to pay for this. Somebody will have to go. You know and I know it will be Vogel.

The Tinseltown squad is one of the worst teams in the league in third-quarter scoring, averaging only 26.9 points per game. LA mustered only 25 in this game and gave up 44 to the relentless New Orleans Pelicans. The 11-point halftime lead ballooned to 32 in the third canto.

Mercifully, Jeanie Buss didn’t see the lead reach that point as she was likely out of Crypto.com Arena by then.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra