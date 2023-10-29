Watch: Jimmy Butler blows kisses to Minnesota fans who try to troll him as Wolves humble Heat

Jimmy Butler has not played for the Miami Heat against the Minnesota Timberwolves over the last four encounters between the two teams. In Minnesota’s home opener versus the Miami Heat tonight, the forward sat out for rest. The Heat didn’t want him to play on the second night of a back-to-back. Butler was sidelined for both games against the Timberwolves due to knee and ankle injuries last season.

With the Timberwolves comfortably ahead late in the game, Timberwolves fans trolled him with chants of “Where is Jimmy?” Butler took the taunting in stride and did this to diehard fans of his former team:

There’s no love lost between Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves fans. “Jimmy Buckets” forced his way out of the said team after just 69 games. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported in 2020 the reason why Butler was ultimately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers:

"Butler didn't like some of the guys' lack of professionalism. [Jimmy] and [then-Timberwolves head coach] Tom [Thibodeau] had long talks about how to deal with it. When Butler realized it was unsolvable, he lashed out at the organization. His clock was ticking on his prime and didn't want to waste it and forced his way out. Tommy was telling him to have patience, see it through."

After a short stint with the 76ers, “Jimmy Buckets” later signed with the Miami Heat where he has been impressive. The Heat became the first play-in team to enter the NBA Finals last season. Along the way, Butler won the Larry Bird Trophy after eliminating the Boston Celtics in the conference finals.

Jimmy Butler will face Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday

The Miami Heat looked like they were getting Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. “Dame Time” asked his former team to trade him to South Beach. The Milwaukee Bucks, though, stunned everyone when they landed the superstar point guard.

Jimmy Butler, like many, was in disbelief following the deal. He went on social media to ask the NBA to look into how the Bucks pulled it off. On Monday, Butler will be available against the Lillard's new team.

There are interesting subplots heading into the game. Miami, the eighth-seeded team in the East last season, eliminated the top-ranked Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Tyler Herro will also be going up against the player he was rumored to be on the trading block for. Jimmy Butler appeared on media day telling reporters he was “emo” Jimmy. A big part of his new identity was the failure to get Damian Lillard to Miami.

Basketball fans can’t wait for the teams to take the court on Monday in Milwaukee.