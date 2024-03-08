WATCH: Jimmy Butler and ‘Fall Out Boy’ rockstar Pete Wentz share a wholesome moment

During the Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks matchup on Thursday, Heat star Jimmy Butler and Pete Wentz, the bass guitarist of 'Fall Out Boy', shared a heartwarming hug. The Heat posted a clip of the moment on their official handle in X.

Pete Wentz x Heat Wentz 🤟

This comes days after the emo-pop band released the official video for their latest song 'So Much (For) Stardust' starring Jimmy Butler. The six-time NBA All-Star is seen dancing and mouthing along to the lyrics in the video. He is also seen dressed up in a purple gemstone-studded outfit while wearing a cowboy hat with his hairstyle reminiscent of his 'emo' look.

Fall Out Boy also announced the video on X by joking the band was changing its name to 'ball out boy.'

"Nbd just changing our name to ball out boy," captioned the band.

The song is about the struggle to find meaning in life and having lost love, with lyrics like "Thought we had it all, thought we had it all, thought we had it all/I need the sound of crowds or I can't fall asleep at night."

Jimmy Butler led the Eastern Conference 8th-seed Heat team to the NBA Finals but fell short against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 playoffs.

The Miami Heat star is still trying to reach the top of the basketball mountain for the first time in his career.

Jimmy Butler's performance in Heat vs Mavericks matchup

Thursday's matchup between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas concluded with the Mavericks clinching the win 114-108. Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double performance to lead the Mavericks to victory registering 35 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal.

Jimmy Butler put up 14 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the losing effort. Terry Rozier led the Heat's losing effort registering 27 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal.

Butler is averaging 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in the 43 games he has played so far in the season. He is shooting 50.6% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc.

The Heat (35-27) are tied for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia 76ers after their loss on Thursday. They have won seven of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks (35-28) hold the eighth spot in the Western Conference having won five of their last 10 games.