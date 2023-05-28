Watch: Jimmy Butler gets called for questionable foul in Game 6

With only one win away from making it to the NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler is doing everything that he can to help rally the Miami Heat back into the grandest stage of them all. However, the Boston Celtics are also pulling out all the stops to ensure that their hopes of competing in the Finals will once again come true as Derrick White hit the game-winner to force a Game 7.

Moments before the conclusion of Game 6, Jimmy Butler hit an and-one play over Derrick White. Unfortunately, the referees called Butler for an offensive foul, depriving the Heat of three extra points. Jimmy attacked the paint and hit Derrick in the face with his elbow while making the shot off the glass. The refs immediately noticed the situation on called the foul on Butler.

This has to be frustrating for Jimmy as he's getting desperate at this point. In fact, things could've turned out differently in Game 6 had Butler been awarded the and-one play.

Can Jimmy Butler still make it to the NBA Finals this season?

Looks like Jimmy Butler's Cinderella story is about to come to a close as the Boston Celtics have successfully forced a Game 7. Throughout the entire playoffs, Butler has been nothing but spectacular for the Miami Heat. Coming into the postseason as the 8th seed, Jimmy "Buckets" was on full display as he magically carried a team that has the lowest probability of making the NBA Finals.

Butler shocked the world by dethroning Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Then the Heat continued to prove their dominance when they beat the New York Knicks in the second round. However, it appears that the tides have changed directions in the ECF.

Initially, Miami was able to establish a dominant 3-0 lead over Boston. Everyone assumed that the Heat would either complete the sweep or wrap up the series in five or six games.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Butler's magical powers appear to have run out during the series. Then there's also the fact that Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have come back to form.

Now that Boston seems to be back in full force, Miami is dealing with the struggles of facing a more complete lineup. On paper, the Celtics have more depth and star power compared to the Heat.

While Butler is more than capable of carrying his squad by himself, he can only do so to a certain extent. Now with Brown and Tatum fully awakened, Jimmy's chances of winning might be low once again.

