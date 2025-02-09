Watch: Jimmy Butler makes statement in Warriors debut with incredible 'and-1' versus Bulls

After being traded from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler made his debut with his new squad on Saturday night. Golden State squared off against the Chicago Bulls, giving Butler his first opportunity to play alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

With nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Golden State was looking to put the Bulls away with a 108-96 lead before Butler drove the baseline, converting a tough and-one despite a foul from Josh Giddey.

Here's the video of the play:

Butler sunk his free throw for his final points of the game, finishing with an eyebrow-raising 25 points, his highest scoring mark since Dec. 16. He shot an efficient 7-of-12 and capitalized on his free throws, hitting 11 of 13, along with four assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block.

The Warriors went on to take down the Bulls 132-111, fueled by a heroic performance from Steph Curry, who led all scorers with 34 points on 10-of-19, burying 8-of-16 3-point attempts. He dished out six assists and grabbed four rebounds in the wining effort.

With the win, the Warriors advanced to 26-26 on the season, creeping up on the Phoenix Suns for ninth place in the Western Conference. The Miami Heat, meanwhile, didn't find the same success in their first game without Butler.

Heat suffer blowout loss versus Nets in first game after Jimmy Butler trade

On Friday night, the Miami Heat took the court for the first time since moving Jimmy Butler to Golden State. Miami, though, suffered a 102-86 blowout loss versus the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

After a grueling series, including three separate suspensions from Butler, Miami traded the six-time All-Star to the Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a first-round pick. The trade was finalized as a five-team deal that included the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors.

Apart from moving Wiggins and Anderson, the Warriors also shipped Dennis Schroder and Lindy Waters III to Utah and eventully received two second-round picks and cash considerations along with Jimmy Butler. Butler also reportedly agreed to decline his player option, accepting a new two-year, $121 million, deal with the Warriors.

