WATCH: Jimmy Butler pulls up from 40 ft. for buzzer-beater while falling

Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler ended the first half of Miami’s NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Charlotte Hornets in style on Tuesday night.

As time was winding down in the second quarter, Butler pulled up from just inside halfcourt. He appeared to be bumped by Hornets forward JT Thor. However, it didn’t matter, as Butler banked in the long-distance shot while stumbling forward.

The 40-foot buzzer-beater put Miami up 57-48 heading into halftime.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out Butler’s shot below:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Jimmy Butler flexes buying his $7 million house in cash after fan begs for more points to cash parlay: "I paid mine"

Jimmy Butler and Heat looking to win sixth straight game

Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler (right)

Jimmy Butler and the Heat are looking to win their sixth straight game on Tuesday. In their last game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, they overcame a 19-point deficit to secure a 118-113 win.

After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about how the game tested their resilience. He added that he hoped that Miami could build off the impressive win:

“It was our first character game of the year,” Spoelstra said.

“Where you have to show something to be able to overcome that kind of deficit. To do it on the road, I think it’s a good win and a good step. Hopefully we can build off that.”

Heat star big man Bam Adebayo echoed a similar sentiment, highlighting Miami’s perseverance:

“Pushing back from a 19-point deficit on the second night of a back-to-back just shows our grit, shows our dedication, perseverance,” Adebayo said.

“It shows our will to win.”

In addition to potentially winning their sixth straight game on Tuesday, The Heat (6-4) have a chance to improve to 2-0 in the In-Season Tournament. They won their first tournament game against the Washington Wizards 121-114 on Nov. 3.

Meanwhile, the Hornets (3-6) are also looking to improve to 2-0 in the tournament. They defeated the Wizards 124-117 in their first tournament game on Friday.