Watch: Jimmy Butler pulls up at Drake's house after birthday bash for offseason workout

Jimmy Butler is recognized as one of the best players in the NBA today. He showcased his ability to shift into a different gear during the 2023 playoffs when he led his eight-seeded Miami Heat team to the NBA Finals.

Outside of basketball, he also has connections with celebrities and artists such as J Balvin, Mark Wahlberg, and apparently, rapper Drake.

Following his birthday celebration, an NBA fan uploaded a video on X showing Jimmy's training session at Drake's house.

Drake is in touch with several NBA stars including LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Previously, Butler was seen hanging out with Colombian singer J Balvin in New York City as the Miami Heat star continued his offseason vacation. The Heat guard is a fierce competitor and hard worker, which is why he got back to training after celebrating his birthday.

Jimmy Butler turned 34 years old

A video of Jimmy doing his training routine on his 34th birthday was uploaded on X by Basketball On X.

With the 2023-24 season approaching fast, the six-time All-Star has made sure to not skip out on training days.

Additionally, Lead Miami Heat Writer for Five Reasons Sports, Brady Hawk uploaded a video on X showcasing the scene in Butler's room for his birthday celebration.

At 34, Butler is fresh off averaging 26.9 points per game (46.8% shooting, including 35.9% from 3-point range), 6.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in the 2023 playoffs.

Drake congratulates Jimmy Butler following a Miami Heat win

In a regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022-23 season, Drake decided to make an appearance at the Miami Heat's arena.

Following the 124-118 win, Drake interacted with Miami Heat players Butler, Kyle Lowry, and P.J. Tucker.

This isn't the first time Drake has interacted with NBA stars near courtside, whether it is during the game or after it.

The trio of Heat players had their imprints present throughout the win. Butler put up a 23-point performance (7-of-13 shooting) and 10 assists. Lowry, on the other hand, dropped 13 points (4-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range), eight assists and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, P.J. Tucker was no slouch either as he had 17 points (5-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range) and four rebounds.