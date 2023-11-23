WATCH: Jimmy Butler reignites Max Strus handshake in first faceoff

Max Strus was part of Jimmy Butler’s supporting cast that helped the Miami Heat become the first play-in team to reach the NBA Finals. Butler developed a bond with the former undrafted player. During last year’s run to the championship round, the two frequently took hilarious shots at each other. They also had a wild gesture of showing respect that caused a mild stir on social media.

Strus, however, was traded in the offseason to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team deal. Wednesday night’s game between the Cavaliers and the Heat marks the first time the two close friends face off each other following the trade.

Before tip-off, the two briefly met and gave each other their unique greeting:

Last season, Strus explained why the two developed the weird greeting:

In an ESPN interview last season, Max Strus explained how the unique greeting with Jimmy Butler came about.

“My first year here we played one-on-one a lot and it would get intense and we just started saying ‘F You’ to each other a lot. One time, he just didn’t shake my hand and I flicked him off.”

The report continued:

“As he walked away after his loss, Butler turned back and witnessed the one-finger salute.

“He loved it.

“On a team full of players who are wired just like him, Strus earned even more of Butler’s respect.”

Tonight, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus dusted off their old greeting by flipping each other off before the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Miami Heat. It’s their trademark “handshake” that’s not likely to suit everyone.

Max Strus will have his turn to guard Jimmy Butler on Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing shorthanded. They don’t have Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro and Wade Dean. Okoro and Dean are two of Cleveland’s best defenders. Without them, Max Strus will have his work cut out for him tonight. He will have to provide outside shooting to help Darius Garland in scoring and then guard Jimmy Butler.

Strus is very familiar with how Butler plays. They were teammates for three seasons in Miami and battled each other in numerous practices and scrimmages. Going up against him in an NBA regular season game will be quite different. Butler will be going out to destroy him and every other defender he will be facing.

With 6:46 left in the second quarter, Jimmy Butler has scored six points on 1-5 shooting. Strus and his teammates have done a fairly good job in keeping him off the box score. Still, the Miami Heat are ahead 52-41.

Max Strus has three points in 13 minutes. Like his former teammate, he is also just 1-5 from the field. Fans are expecting both not to give an inch. After the game, both will likely meet again for another of their trademark “handshake.”