Watch: Jimmy Butler's pre-game T-Shirt has a special message walking into Game 1 of NBA Finals

Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals is just around the corner and Jimmy Butler has a message that he wants everyone to see as he arrived to Denver's arena. The six-time All-Star wore a t-shirt prior to the game which references to how many more games they'll need to win to complete their historic season.

Butler isn't one to hold back when it comes to being the biggest troll, especially when the odds are against him. This time, the Heat star made his way to the locker room wearing a shirt with unique prints.

The shirt had a "Take us there" design on the front and a "Four more" printed on the back.

Similar to the Denver Nuggets, the Heat only needs four more wins to win the Larry O'Brien trophy. Despite being a Play-In team, Miami has defied all odds and made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

Max Strus goes into detail about his unique relationship with Jimmy Butler

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Two

Max Strus has emerged as one of the most reliable role players for the Heat in their postseason campaign. As a native of Chicago, he looks up to Jimmy Butler and his ability to lead the team to great heights. Prior to Game 1, Strus went into detail about how he sees Butler as a teammate.

"Me and Jimmy got a unique relationship. 2011 I was still in high school and watching him play on the Bulls. Me being from Chicago growing up watching [Jimmy Butler], It's kind of crazy that I'm on his team trying to help him win a championship now." Strus said.

"I'm just here, whatever he needs, whatever he asks me to do or for the team to do because he has one of the most highest basketball IQs I've ever been a part of and been around."

Butler has trusted Strus to be a knockdown shooter for the team in their playoff run. There's been games throughout the postseason where the undrafted sharpshooter was the main guy for Miami.

For this year's playoffs, Strus has averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He's also been shooting the ball at a high clip, making 35.9% of his attempts from the three-point arc.

For the series against the Nuggets, Strus will have to be ready to help Butler in every way he can. Denver is a tough squad to beat and has played incredible basketball against their Western Conference opponents.

