Watch- Jimmy Butler throws down a vicious dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is finally back on the court, and Jimmy Butler sent him a welcome greeting with a slam dunk. With the Miami Heat having a 2-1 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler is wasting no time trying to keep his team's momentum alive. The entire Kaseya Center was screaming in excitement as their star player detonated on "The Greek Freak."

The rim-rattling play happened midway through the first quarter on Monday. The Heat were trailing by nine points as Butler found a way to close the gap in an explosive manner. He blew past Khris Middleton from the perimeter only to meet Giannis Antetokounmpo in the paint. Without hesitation, Butler went up for the slam and successfully put Giannis on his poster.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



JIMMY BUTLER DROPS THE HAMMER OVER GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO JIMMY BUTLER DROPS THE HAMMER OVER GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO 🔨https://t.co/gT3HOrDXDF

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Can the Miami Heat prevail against the returning Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Game 2

During Game 1 of the first-round matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo made an early exit due to a back injury. While this was concerning for Milwaukee, Miami took advantage of the situation and secured a 2-1 lead in their first three games.

Unfortunately for the Heat, the "Greek Freak" returned Monday and is definitely itching to get his team back on track. Giannis is once again one of the MVP candidates this season, meaning Miami will face the Milwaukee star at his best. While the Bucks were able to win despite Antetokounmpo's absence in Game 2, they need him to consistently secure victory.

However, Jimmy Butler has been living up to his "Buckets" nickname in this series. In the past three games, Butler has averaged 30.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals. It's clear that Jimmy is locked in and determined to come up with one of the biggest upsets in playoff history.

The battle right now will be between the elite Giannis Antetokounmpo and the underdog Jimmy Butler.

Poll : 0 votes