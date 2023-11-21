Watch: Jimmy Butler toys with Bulls as he successfully emulates Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's trademark skyhook

The Miami Heat recently faced the Chicago Bulls on Monday night wherein Jimmy Butler pulled off a signature move of an NBA legend. With 2:53 remaining in the first quarter, Butler slashed his way inside the paint and went for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature skyhook. While Butler's shot was clean, what made the moment hilarious was the fact that he yelled the word skyhook while doing so.

Jimmy Butler has always been known to be a funny guy on and off the court. He loves to have fun and will do anything to get a laugh from the people around him. One perfect example would be during this season's media day when Butler showed up with the famous "emo hair". His looks during that day caught everyone off guard and got social media buzzing.

Looking at Jimmy Butler's season so far

Miami Heat Red, White & Pink Game

While Jimmy Butler is one of the biggest goofs in the league today, he's also one of the most intense competitors on the hardwood. The team has benefitted from multiple deep playoff runs and two NBA Finals trips throughout his time with the Miami Heat.

To this day, Butler is still one of the fiercest players and is one whom his opponents should never take lightly. Jimmy is currently averaging 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. While some say that Bam Adebayo is the Heat's best player at the moment, Butler is arguably Adebayo's equal especially when the going gets tough.

As of this writing, Miami currently has an 8-5 win-loss record and is sitting comfortably in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. This is a huge improvement for the team considering that they were a Play-In team last season. Nevertheless, the Heat proved to the basketball world that ranking doesn't matter considering how they made it to the finals last season.

Based on what we're seeing so far, the Heat's chances of avoiding the Play-In tournament are high this season. Despite not having Tyler Herro by their side, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have consistently carried Miami and it appears that having Herro back in the lineup will only make them a more intimidating team.