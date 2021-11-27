Watch: JJ Redick crosses LeBron James in his Miami Heat days, later recalls how he made LeBron "touch earth" with a dribble move but missed the follow-up shot

In the most recent episode of the "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, JJ Redick recalled how he made LeBron James "touch earth" with a dribble move but ended up missing the follow-up jump shot. The play happened when Redick was a member of the Orlando Magic and James was still playing for the Miami Heat.

With Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns as a guest, the recently retired Redick opened with a question about the internet showing highlights of a Chris Paul crossover, but not the layup that followed. Redick is not a fan of those kinds of highlights because the play did not end well.

In the ensuing conversation, the former Duke standout revealed how he made LeBron James spin around and fall with a crossover. However, he's not openly talking about it because he missed the jump shot. You can watch the video of the play below.

"When I played for Orlando and LeBron was on the Heat, I made him touch earth but I missed the jumper. He did a little twirl, he touched earth, but I missed the jumper. And it's the first time I brought it up. I don't think it's a good move," JJ Redick said.

The play happened on March 13, 2012 when LeBron James and the Miami Heat visited JJ Redick and the Orlando Magic. Redick crossed up a prime LeBron in the first minute of overtime, but missed the shot. The Magic ended up beating the Heat 104-98, with Redick leading the way with 17 points, three assists and two steals, while James had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

JJ Redick defends LeBron James against Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take

Since JJ Redick is no longer an active player in the NBA, he's in the next chapter of his life as a podcaster, commentator and analyst. Redick recently joined ESPN's First Take as a guest and debated with Stephen A. Smith about players never fearing LeBron James.

The 17-year veteran defended James by saying that players feared LeBron as much as Michael Jordan back in the day, but in a different way. Redick explained that there was no social media when Jordan played. That's a little different for James, who has been in the 24/7 news cycle since entering the league in 2003.

They gonna get rid of him like Max Kellerman. @stephenasmith JJ Reddick just told @stephenasmith , "I dont know if you actually believe what you are saying!" Then SAS tried to say, when you watch the game.. JJ said, No, I played the game, Im telling you that you are wrong"They gonna get rid of him like Max Kellerman. #FirstTake @FirstTake @stephenasmith JJ Reddick just told @stephenasmith, "I dont know if you actually believe what you are saying!" Then SAS tried to say, when you watch the game.. JJ said, No, I played the game, Im telling you that you are wrong" They gonna get rid of him like Max Kellerman. #FirstTake https://t.co/0wydLfKPVQ

In addition to defending LeBron James, JJ Redick was celebrated by many NBA fans for putting Stephen A. Smith in his place. Redick, who played against LeBron 35 times in the regular season and five times in the playoffs, knows players fear "The King." In comparison to Smith, who's only an analyst and a fan of the NBA.

Redick followed up his defense of LeBron James in a clip from "The Old Man and the Three," saying that he feared James after taking an elbow to the face and receiving stitches. He added that players respect James, but no one wants to face the four-time MVP in a playoff series.

"There’s certainly a level of respect. But for the fear factor, if you get into a playoff series with LeBron, you’re certainly fearful of who he is as a player, physically," JJ Redick said.

