Watch: Joel Embiid gets the better of James Harden using his own signature stepback move against him in a 1-on-1 game

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the highly anticipated debut of their newly acquired superstar James Harden, fans have more to be excited about as Joel Embiid has been spotted getting comfortable using Harden's signature move.

A recent video posted by Bleacher Report on Instagram showed the two superstars playing each other in a 1-on-1 contest.

While the size disparity created enough of a matchup issue for Harden, Embiid pulled Harden's signature move on him to retreat to the three-point line for a quick bucket.

Beginning in midrange on the right wing, Embiid employed a simple between the legs dribble which transitioned into a fluid gathering motion.

Making use of his size, Joel Embiid managed to cover a significant amount of ground as he created a world of space between himself and James Harden. Although Harden took a swipe at the ball prior to being chambered in the left pocket, the shot was pure.

As the two shared smiles after Embiid hit the jumper, the Philadelphia 76ers will be elated to see their superstars sharing their skillsets with each other.

How good can Joel Embiid and James Harden be as a duo?

Joel Embiid and James Harden at the Philadelphia 76ers practice facility [Source: Bleacher Report]

Joel Embiid has had an MVP-caliber year to say the least. Playing without Ben Simmons, Embiid carried the Sixers to the third spot in the East after the side fell off following his run-in with COVID-19.

Although the Sixers were performing at a high level, the roster seemed incomplete as Embiid shouldered the responsibility of carrying the team every night.

The trade deadline action saw some major personnel changes for Philly. With James Harden joining the side, Philadelphia added one of the most gifted combo guards in the NBA to pair up with their superstar big man.

Harden's addition to the rotation has a lot of implications for the Philadelphia 76ers. By supporting Embiid with a playmaker such as Harden, the Sixers are likely to see even greater production out of their big.

By allowing Harden to take over handling and playmaking duties, Embiid is freed up to focus on dominating offensively without having to focus on bringing the ball up.

Considering Harden's track record alongside top-quality big men, "The Beard" will greatly benefit now that he has one of the best and most versatile big men in the league running with him.

The trade also influences the skillsets of developing players such as Tyrese Maxey. Although Embiid's version of the stepback is receiving a lot of attention, Maxey has also been taking notes on Harden's bag.

Considering the extensive offensive skillset that James Harden possesses, the Sixers benefit from having their developing players such as Maxey learn from one of the best.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly James Harden with some coaching for Tyrese Maxey, who scored 16 first-half points against the Bucks. James Harden with some coaching for Tyrese Maxey, who scored 16 first-half points against the Bucks. https://t.co/lWCueheLvq

Although Harden didn't play in any of the games leading up to the All-Star break or even in the ASG, the Philadelphia 76ers expect their superstar guard to suit up for action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 25th.

