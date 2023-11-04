WATCH: Joel Embiid mocks NBA with fake crotch chop celebration after issuing of $35,000 fine 

Joel Embiid was recently fined by the NBA for a provocative WWE-style celebration where he performed the signature DX crotch chop. The situation occurred in the third quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers showdown with the Portland Trailblazers on October 29. This, of course, was not the first time Joel Embiid performed the celebration, landing him in hot water with the NBA.

While fans have continued to be entertained by his celebratory antics, the NBA was not pleased. The league wasted no time issuing him a $35,000 fine for the obscene gesture.

During the Philadelphia 76ers' clash with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Embiid went down on an and-one play. While he was on the ground, the reigning MVP seemed to be fighting off the urge to perform the DX crotch chop once again.

The footage of the situation quickly went viral as fans called attention to the fact that Joel Embiid nearly let the controversial celebration fly once again. Check out the clip below!

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers' season so far, and their road to a championship

This season has proven to be an interesting one for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. After a disappointing exit from the playoffs prior to the Eastern Conference Finals, the hope in Philadelphia was that the team would be able to make a playoff push.

To start the season, however, the team was forced to address a standoff between Daryl Morey and James Harden. The public spat saw Harden call Morey a liar on multiple occasions while trying to force his way to another team.

Although Morey was initially adamant that he would only trade Harden in exchange for an All-Star, a trade was finalized this week, sending Harden to the LA Clippers. In return, Morey hopes to package the assets he received into a trade package to return him an All-Star caliber player.

In the meantime, Joel Embiid has been left to shoulder the majority of the Philadelphia 76ers' offensive and defensive loads. Despite the emergence of Tyrese Maxey as one of the most promising young guards in the league, the team will likely struggle to replicate Harden's output.

Currently, the 76ers are second in the Eastern Conference behind the undefeated Boston Celtics. Should they close out Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the team will find themselves sitting amid a three-game win streak.