Watch: Joel Embiid potentially hyperextends injured knee after Jonathan Kuminga lands on it

Joel Embiid struggled for most of Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. He missed a few wide-open shots and was largely ineffective even when close to the basket. The reigning MVP didn’t have his usual aggressiveness and explosiveness against the Dubs’ undersized frontline.

The Warriors' defense, particularly Draymond Green, has to be given credit for the way they battled against Philadelphia’s behemoth. With emerging Sixers star Tyrese Maxey out with an injury, Golden State was more consistent with their double teams on Embiid.

Joel Embiid’s night came to an end with 4:04 left in the fourth quarter after this happened:

Jonathan Kuminga, Daniel House Jr. and Embiid were battling for a loose ball when “The Process” fell. The kneeling Kuminga finally grabbed hold of the ball but lost his balance and fell squarely on Embiid’s left knee. Philadelphia’s franchise cornerstone writhed in pain after the impact.

It was the second time in the game that a Warriors player landed on Embiid. During a battle for a loose ball in the second quarter, Draymond Green also fell on the Sixers’ big man. The reigning MVP hit his head on the floor and grabbed it in agony. He was taken to the locker room but returned to play.

Joel Embiid left the court to a standing ovation from the Golden State Warriors faithful. He finished the night with a season-low 14 points after shooting a season-worst 5-for-18 clip. Embiid added seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. It wasn’t the kind of performance that basketball fans have been accustomed to seeing from the NBA’s back-to-back scoring champ and leading scorer.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse gave an update about Joel Embiid

After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Nick Nurse was unsurprisingly asked about his superstar’s status. Nurse had this to say in response:

“He, obviously, got landed on so they’re gonna do an MRI tonight or tomorrow. It’s [injury’ is kinda unrelated to what’s been bothering him so we just wait on that.”

Joel Embiid had missed his team’s two previous games due to a left knee. He was clearly hampered by it with the way he moved against the Warriors. Many were even surprised the team allowed him to play given his condition.

Even if Embiid’s new injury is unrelated, Philadelphia supporters will be concerned as it is the same knee that has been bothering him this season. At the very least, he will be unquestionably ruled out when the 76ers finish their five-game road trip in Utah on Thursday.

