WATCH: Joel Embiid seemingly sustains knee injury during Hawks-Sixers

Joel Embiid is the biggest reason why Philadelphia 76ers fans believe their team can still make some noise in the playoffs. They may still be clinging desperately to the hope that if he’s healthy, they can still be legit title contenders. Everyone knows that the Sixers go only as far as “The Process” can take them. Any time Embiid limps or clutches at something in pain, Philly holds its breath in fear.

The reigning MVP followed his 50-point explosion against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday with another prolific outing versus the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid didn’t score as many points but he was nearly as dominant. He finished with 38 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal.

One play late in the fourth quarter against the Hawks may be caused Sixers fans’ hearts to skip:

Joel Embiid couldn’t complete his aggressive drive against Clint Capela as his right knee buckled. The Philly behemoth is 280 lbs and plays a punishing game in the post. When he grimaces in pain and limps like that, the 76ers will be worried.

Embiid, though, fought through the pain and discomfort. He had several crucial rebounds, a few blocks and carried his team's offense down the stretch. However, “The Process” couldn’t hide his grimace, particularly when he was about to shoot free throws.

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar has already missed four games this season due to illness and hip soreness, respectively. It’s safe to say Joel Embiid will have his knee tested by team doctors after the game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to regain their rhythm and consistency

Over the last 12 games, the Philadelphia 76ers have alternated between two-game winning runs and back-to-back losses. If they win against the Washington Wizards on Monday, they will break the trend as they will be on a modest three-game winning streak.

Winning against Washington isn’t going to be a walk in the park even if Joel Embiid plays. In the big man’s 50-point explosion against the same team on Wednesday, the 76ers didn’t cruise to the win. They needed Embiid’s monster game and some heroics from Tyrese Maxey to emerge with the victory.

Things will get tougher for the Philadelphia 76ers if their Joel Embiid is forced to sit out. It will not surprise many if the team will keep him sidelined for their next game. They have been extremely cautious with him. The Sixers are not going to let him suit up if he’s not 100% healthy.