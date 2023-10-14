Watch: Jonathan Kuminga blows past LeBron James and Anthony Davis for monster dunk

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is expected to play a more prominent role for the team this season than in the Dubs’ last campaign. He had a solid regular season but struggled in the playoffs. Steve Kerr told the media before the preseason started that Kuminga is set to take an even bigger step in his development. The Warriors coach has been happy with what he has seen from the athletic forward in two preseason games.

In the second quarter against the LA Lakers, he fooled two of the NBA’s biggest stars in one play. Kuminga faked a baseline drive after getting a screen from Dario Saric. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis lunged toward Saric, giving Kuminga an unimpeded path to the basket for this:

Before inbounding the ball, AD seemed to have told James that the four-time MVP should have been the one to switch on to Saric. Davis should have remained in the paint to protect the rim.

Late in the first quarter, it was Rui Hachimura who failed to contain Jonathan Kuminga. Gary Payton II gave the young forward a screen so he could get a little space from LeBron James. Hachimura was late in fighting over the screen, allowing Kuminga to nail a step-back jumper.

Kuminga is having another great preseason game. He now has 12 points in 12 minutes to go with one rebound and one assist. In the Warriors’ first preseason game, which was also against the LA Lakers, he had 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes. Steve Kerr is likely going to continue going to him since Draymond Green is out with an ankle injury.

Jonathan Kuminga was ruled questionable before the game between the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers

Heading into their rematch against the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr told the media that Jonathan Kuminga was questionable. The third-year player jammed one of the thumbs in the Warriors’ latest practice. His hand was heavily taped as he performed his pre-game routine.

Kuminga must have been given clearance to play as Kerr eventually allowed him to play off the bench. If the injury had been that serious, they would not have risked him in any preseason game. He hasn’t shown any signs of a struggle while playing with the injury.

The Golden State Warriors added the veteran Dario Saric in the offseason. Steve Kerr called him a “perfect fit” to the team. The Dubs also drafted Trayce Jackson-Davis, a bruising low post operator. With the way Jonathan Kuminga has been playing, he is going to have more opportunities than those two in Kerr’s rotation.