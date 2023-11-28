Watch: Jordan Poole's showboating goes wrong as Ausar Thompson ruthlessly swats his shot

Jordan Poole versus Ausar Thompson was one of the most highly anticipated matchups when the Washington Wizards were set to take on the Detroit Pistons. Both teams have 2-14 records, but how the no-nonsense rookie will fare against the flashy Wizards shooting guard interested basketball fans.

Poole has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons in his first season in Washington after he was traded by the Golden State Warriors. He has been criticized for his often nonchalant attitude in games, lack of hustle and showboating.

Poole’s dribbling and shiftiness were going to be a challenge for the Pistons. With roughly 48 seconds left in the second quarter, “JP” took on Cade Cunningham before shrugging him off with a superb stepback. Cunningham lost his balance and was carried by his momentum near the end of the rim.

Jordan Poole, now free to take a shot, waited two more precious seconds before attempting for lay-in before this happened:

Ausar Thompson, who probably thought Poole was beyond reach, eyed the earlier action, waiting for the timing to help Cade Cunningham. Washington’s brash guard should have been way too far and too fast for the defense to react. If not for showboating, the Wizards might have gotten two easy points.

Thompson is already one of the NBA’s best defenders. He hasn’t been in the limelight because of the way Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are playing. However, some players have steadily come in to appreciate what Detroit’s rookie has been doing for his team.

The play where Ausar Thompson blocked Jordan Poole’s shot is an embodiment of both players’ approach to the game. Thompson just wants to get the job done in the most efficient way. Poole, meanwhile, is prone to putting unnecessary flash to the way he plays.

Jordan Poole’s teammates have stepped up while Ausar Thompson is still waiting for others to help him and Cade Cunningham

With 4:43 left in the third quarter, the Washington Wizards are holding a 79-69 lead against the host Detroit Pistons. Kyle Kuzma is pacing Washington with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He has been the best player on both sides.

Deni Avdija has also shown up. He has tallied 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Daniel Gafford and Tyus Jones have combined for 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Jordan Poole has 10 points and three assists.

Cade Cunningham has a team-best 18 points to go with four assists, two rebounds and one steal. Ausar Thompson has put his two-way impact on full display. He has 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. Some of what he has been doing on the court doesn't show in the box score.

If some of Thompson’s teammates don’t show up, Poole and the Wizards could extend the Pistons 13-game losing slump.