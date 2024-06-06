Watch: Kai Cenat reveals Kyrie Irving's courtside invite for AMP crew for Mavericks vs Celtics NBA Finals Game 1

Streamer Kai Cenat revealed a notable gesture by Kyrie Irving ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. The star point guard is trying to win his second NBA championship and the first one with the Mavs.

This year's finals are special since he's clashing against his former team, the Celtics, where he played from 2017 to 2019. In a video shared Thursday, popular streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat revealed that Kyrie invited him and his AMP crew to watch Game 1 of the finals.

"Kyrie has invited me to the finals," Kai Cenat said. "And he's setting me up some tickets for the finals. My boy, Kyrie. Bro, I spoke to Kyrie and he's setting me up for the finals."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When fans named another streamer, Kai Cenat clarified that Irving only invited his crew:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"And I'm not gonna lie. I really want to be courtside with none other than me, Fanum, Agent, Duke, Chris, Davis. I feel like me and AMP [Any Means Possible] --I would love to invite Rage, he just mentioned that it's AMP."

Expand Tweet

This is a nice gesture from Kyrie Irving, who knows Celtics fans will try to get under his skin as soon as he steps foot on the court but also wants to have some friendly faces in the crowd.

The AMP crew started in 2019 with Agent 00 as the founder. They grew up exponentially in the past two years thanks to their primary members, Din 'Agent OO Gaming,' Chris 'ChrisNxtDoor,' Duke 'Duke Dennis Gaming,' Davis 'ImDavisss,' and Roberto 'JustFanum' besides Kai Cenat.

Kyrie Irving sends 'grateful' message to Celtics

It's not a secret that things didn't end well between Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics in 2019. After promising a packed TD Garden that he would re-sign with the team, he took a different path and joined the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the strong feelings Celtics fans have for him, he's focusing on the positives:

"I put it in a very simple perspective now. I would not be here without Boston, literally and figuratively, just because without me going through what I went through here, I would not be who I am today."

Kyrie Irving hasn't had a good relationship with Celtics fans after his tumultuous departure, but he admits he's grateful for his time in Boston.

"I'm grateful that I have history here. Some of it is up and down but I've accepted it," Irving said. "That is the most beautiful part of this journey is just accepting what has happened, what you've gone through, who I was, forgiven that person, forgiven myself more or less."

Expand Tweet