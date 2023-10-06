Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns claps back at mean tweets from fans dissing him online

In a league filled with elite scorers playing at different positions, Karl-Anthony Towns has established himself as one who can go toe-to-toe with them. Selected as the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015 NBA draft, Towns has continued to better his game in the eight seasons he has played for the team.

Towns has been around long enough to be immune to the usual criticism and trolling from experts and fans alike. Recently, the Timberwolves star was on Complex Sports, where he was quick to respond to one of the mean tweets directed at him. The tweet in question mocked how Towns changed his voice during a postgame interview.

"I was excited. I'm in an NBA game," Towns said. "You're tweeting from home, I'm not worried about that."

Another mean tweet that Towns responded to contained an image of him struggling to push past Demarcus Cousins. Towns found the meme funny and remembered that he had dropped a 30-plus performance in that game.

Karl-Anthony Towns' changed his voice during a postgame interview

During a postgame interview after a match against the Atlanta Hawks in March, which ended in a Minnesota Timberwolves win (125-124), Towns was said to have modulated his voice, for which he received a lot of stick.

The game marked his return from a calf injury. Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 22 points (8-of-18 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range), 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in that game.

The change in his voice during the postgame interview arose out of sheer excitement and joy over his comeback, as he went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

"This is what movies is made of," Towns said. "This is what movies is made of. Four months away, I come back, two free throws, don't worry about it. I got that."

It was a high-scoring back-and-forth game between the Timberwolves and the Hawks that night. For the Hawks, Trae Young put up 29 points (6-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range) and eight assists.

Towns led the way for the Timberwolves, especially in the absence of Anthony Edwards on account of a right ankle sprain. It was a night he will remember, despite the interview and all the trolling that came with it.