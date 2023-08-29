Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns and Dominican Republic fans erupt in wild celebrations following FIBA World Cup group stage sweep

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic continued their impressive run in the FIBA World Cup on Tuesday. Following a 75-67 win against Angola, they've successfully pulled off a sweep in the group stage.

After the win on Tuesday, fans and players couldn't help but celebrate this incredible achievement. Videos surfaced of Karl-Anthony Towns in the tunnel with a huge group of fans waving flags and chanting for their home country.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Towns later showed love to the fans on social media, calling them the best fans in the world.

Expand Tweet

The Dominican Republic has had some close games in the FIBA World Cup, but they've managed to hang on and remain undefeated. They kicked off the tournament against Jordan Clarkson the Philippines, where they secured an 87-81 victory.

Following their opening matchup, the Dominican Republic were slated to face Italy. It too was a close game, but ended in a 87-82 win for Towns and company.

The Dominican Republic's biggest win in the World Cup game against Angola, where they nearly won by double-digits. Now, all they can do is sit back and wait to see who their next opponent is going to be.

How has Karl-Anthony Towns performed in the FIBA World Cup?

Aside from Luka Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns has been one of the top performers in the World Cup. His play is a large reason why the Dominican republic was able to complete a sweep in the group stage.

Even with a subpar performance against Angola, Towns still has good numbers. Through three games, he is averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and two assists.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star kicked off the World Cup with 26 points and 10 rebounds against the Philippines. He followed that up with a near triple-double in the five-point win over Italy (24 points,11rebounds,five assists).

Expand Tweet

The All-Star center had a quiet game against Angola as he only played 15 minutes. In that time, he posted eight points, two rebounds and one assist on 2-for-4 shooting from the field.

As his team's top player, Towns will have to continues leading the charge for the Dominican Republic moving forward. The competition is going to get tougher as the World Cup goes on. If They want to continue their hot streak, they'll need more of what they saw in the first two matchups.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)