Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns girlfriend Jordyn Woods shows off singing chops with love song

Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns has not stopped showering love on her NBA star boyfriend in the last two days. She had earlier penned a heartfelt message for Towns after the Minnesota Timberwolves entered the Western Conference Finals. Now, Woods has another gift for her 'beau', a love song.

In her latest post, Woods posted a video on her Instagram on their four-year anniversary. The video had clips of the best moments with Towns over the years from the time when they shared a friendship. Interestingly, the background song of the video “Be With You” was created by Woods herself, who wrote the song and sang for Towns for their anniversary.

“4 years with my best friend. Here’s a snippet of a song I wrote for him,” wrote Woods in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Karl-Anthony Towns’ relationship with Woods started just as friends before they fell in love and started dating in May 2020.

According to accounts provided by both Woods and her NBA star boyfriend, they were very good friends for years before they started dating, and that has helped them have a deeper and more sustainable romantic relationship.

Karl-Anthony Towns told People Magazine that he grew close to Woods after he lost his mother due to COVID-19 in 2020. She was the person that Towns fell back on. Later, both expressed their desire to take their relationship forward and become more than friends.

Jordyn Woods writes heartfelt message for boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns after Game 7 win against Nuggets

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years. After a historic day in Denver, Woods took to social media to congratulate her longtime boyfriend for another series win in the 2024 playoffs.

Woods posted pictures of Towns hugging her after the win on her Instagram and wrote a very affectionate message:

"Couldn’t be happier for this team and most importantly Karl," Woods wrote in the caption. "He has overcome so much adversity to get to the point in his career, let alone knee surgery earlier this season. I am so proud and in awe of him. This is your moment!"

Woods has been nothing but supportive of Towns while he and the Timberwolves continue to move ahead in the 2024 playoffs. She showed up to Game 1 of the opening round with an entire outfit, from heels to a coffee mug, dedicated to Towns' jersey number.

She again showed up for Game 1 of the second round against the Denver Nuggets with a t-shirt dedicated to him.

The Timberwolves will face the Dallas Mavericks in the Eastern Conference Finals, for the right to play in the NBA Finals. The Timberwolves have never been to the NBA Finals in their franchise history. This is only the second time they have reached the WCF.