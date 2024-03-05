Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns jams-out to rapper BossMan Dlow's 'Get In With Me' is too funny to miss

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves are in pursuit of a big postseason run. With the NBA back in full swing after the All-Star break, Towns and the Timberwolves are eager to continue their run as one of the best teams in the league. Nevertheless, Karl-Anthony Towns is still finding time to enjoy himself, recently appearing in a video with up and coming rapper Bossman Dlow.

With a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, the team snapped a two-game skid, following losses to the Sacramento Kings & LA Clippers. During that time, Towns dealt with some notable hardships off the court but helped give the team a lift against the Blazers.

After his 14-point outing, the four-time All-Star was seen in a video with rapper Bossman Dlow, rapping along to his Get In With Me song. Footage of the night was quick to circulate online, with the NBA star and rapper appearing to be enjoying themselves.

Here's the video:

As some fans were quick to point out, given the harships Towns has been dealing with off the court, it's good to see him happy and enjoying himself.

Karl-Anthony Towns dealing with personal struggles off the court as Timberwolves make playoff push

After the Minnesota Timberwolves dealt with back-to-back losses, many fans questioned whether the team could be in for a slump. With the Western Conference playoff race heating up, the team has been in a closely contested race for first place with the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

While the Timberwolves are back in first place, with the second-best record in the league, behind the Boston Celtics, the losses created concern. While fans were aware that Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards left early on in the Timberwolves loss to the Kings, many were unaware of Towns' struggles.

As T-Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski tweeted, Karl-Anthony Towns recently lost a high school teammate and friend less than a week before. He wrote:

"With their two most important offensive players: Anthony Edwards just had a baby two days ago and Karl-Anthony Towns buried a high school teammate and friend not even a week ago."

Despite the absence of Edwards in the second half of the Kings game and Karl-Anthony Towns dealing with off-court problems, Rudy Gobert thrived. The former Defensive Player of the Year posted a ludicrous statline in the recent win over the Trail Blazers.

In 39 minutes, Gobert scored 25 points and added 16 rebounds and three blocks as Minnesota returned to the win column. The Timberwolves will be back in action on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers, where Towns will look to return to form.